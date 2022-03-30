Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The Blues coach had private sessions with the struggling forwards on ice after Friday's practice
They begin the week in the first wiild-card spot, just three ponts above the playoff line.
Both players could see more ice time in Detroit after Nick Leddy trade.
Blues lose again against one of the league's worst teams
Leddy quickly logging lots of ice time with Blues; Bortuzzo gets a day off; Blues acquire a minor-league defenseman
For the ninth time this month, Blues fall behind to start the game.
The win is just the second in the past seven games for the Blues; Tarasenko scores two
On March 1, 1969, Blues coach Scotty Bowman put the three Plager brothers, all defensemen, in the starting lineup at forward and played them on the same line together in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Just when it looks like the Blues are doing well, things go south on them, and vice versa
Their win over Vancouver on Monday was a first step, but many more steps lie ahead as they pick up playoff run
