Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Binnington has now allowed 18 goals in his last three games.
Tarasenko scores twice, fourth line continues to shine.
Blues get goals from five different players, dominate third period.
He's tied for the team lead in power-play goals with five, but is the odd-man out; Scandella misses first game of season
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Once the All-Star break came and went, only players with symptoms will be tested.
Scandella is out of lineup with "day-to-day, week-to-week" lower-body injury; Walman enters lineup.
It's been a revolving door this season because of injuries and illnesses, but Sundqvist, Kostin and Joshua may bring some continuity there.
The Blues have lost three of their past four and given up a lot of goals. They try to bounce back Saturday, against Chicago.
Scandella misses practice with lower-body injury; Walman could get back in the lineup
