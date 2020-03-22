You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Relative of Blues employee tests positive for coronavirus
0 comments

Relative of Blues employee tests positive for coronavirus

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Coronavirus Blues

A pedestrian crosses South 14th Street in front of Enterprise Center on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus has forced the NHL, NBA and MLB professional sports leagues to suspend play in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The ad for the iPhone featuring Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has been on the arena since last year. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

A relative of a Blues employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The team did not name the individual. The diagnosed individual is in self-isolation along with members of the person’s family according to the Blues, and all Blues employees who may have come into close contact with the employee have been notified.

As previously directed, the team asks all members of the Blues’ organization to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from the team’s medical staff.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports