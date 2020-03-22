Relative of Blues employee tests positive for coronavirus

A relative of a Blues employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The team did not name the individual. The diagnosed individual is in self-isolation along with members of the person’s family according to the Blues, and all Blues employees who may have come into close contact with the employee have been notified.

As previously directed, the team asks all members of the Blues’ organization to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from the team’s medical staff.