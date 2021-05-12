Reliving the Monday Night Miracle, 35 years later

On May 12, 1986, the St. Louis Blues completed the most remarkable playoff comeback in their history. Here is our original coverage.

The never-say-die Blues didn't.

Down 5-2, those Bad News Blues scored three times in the last 12 minutes of regulation to tie the Calgary Flames.

Then Doug Wickenheiser shoved the mortician aside with his second goal at 7:30 of overtime, giving the Blues a 6-5 victory on Monday night at The Arena.

A Calgary victory would have ousted the Blues from this best-of-seven National Hockey LeagueCampbell Conference final.

Instead, Game 7 will be at 8:05 (St. Louis time) Wednesday at Calgary. The winner meets Montreal for the Stanley Cup.

Once again, the comeback Blues removed their backsides from the wall - the hard way.

When the Flames led 5-2, said winning goalie Rick Wamsley, ''I wasn't saying this is where we want to be - we've got them right where we want 'em. But it's been that kind of year for us.''

''I question whether this has ever happened in this level of hockey in the league,'' said center Bernie Federko, who gave himself a 30th birthday present by helping set up Wickenheiser's winner.