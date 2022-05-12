Reliving the Monday Night Miracle, 36 years later

On May 12, 1986, the St. Louis Blues completed the most remarkable playoff comeback in their history. Here is our original coverage.

The never-say-die Blues didn't.

Down 5-2, those Bad News Blues scored three times in the last 12 minutes of regulation to tie the Calgary Flames.

Then Doug Wickenheiser shoved the mortician aside with his second goal at 7:30 of overtime, giving the Blues a 6-5 victory on Monday night at The Arena.

A Calgary victory would have ousted the Blues from this best-of-seven National Hockey LeagueCampbell Conference final.

Instead, Game 7 will be at 8:05 (St. Louis time) Wednesday at Calgary. The winner meets Montreal for the Stanley Cup.

Once again, the comeback Blues removed their backsides from the wall - the hard way.

When the Flames led 5-2, said winning goalie Rick Wamsley, ''I wasn't saying this is where we want to be - we've got them right where we want 'em. But it's been that kind of year for us.''

''I question whether this has ever happened in this level of hockey in the league,'' said center Bernie Federko, who gave himself a 30th birthday present by helping set up Wickenheiser's winner.

''I didn't say much,'' said coach Jacques Demers of his message after the Blues trailed 4-1 after two period. ''Just, 'Keep your head up. No matter what happens, we walk out of here with our head up.

''I told the players we could get about 20 shots in the third period, and now there's still a seventh game to be played. We just didn't want to lose.''

''You've got to work hard to be lucky,'' said captain Brian Sutter, who spearheaded the late rally. ''Let's say I'm not surprised.''

''Bernie made a beautiful pass, like he always does, over to Mark (Hunter),'' said Wickenheiser, who had not scored in the first 17 playoffs games. ''Mark shot, and the rebound came out to me. All I had to do was make sure it hit the net.

''The way my luck's been going, even that's a tough task.''

Only an almost unbelievable clutch onslaught by the Sutter-Doug Gilmour-Greg Paslawski line kept the Blues alive for Wickenheiser's winner.

They scored three times in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Sutter, making his first big contribution of the playoffs, scored his first playoff goal.

Then Paslawski scored twice in the last 4:11. Sutter had a gritty assist from the corner on the first goal.

Then Paslawski tied the game single-handedly with 1:08 to play. He stole the puck from behind defenseman Jamie McCoun, who was heading up ice to the right of rookie goalie Jamie McCoun.

Paslawski wheeled and whipped the puck in.

That set off a deafening blast from the overflow crowd of 17,801.

''We had 14 shots (as a line) in the third,'' said Sutter. ''We had two chances, and the puck hit the post. Then we scored on three straight shots.''

''Pazzer and Dougie and Sudsie just kept plugging away,'' said Federko.

Ex-Blues winger Joe Mullen had given Calgary a 5-2 lead against Wamsley with 12:56 left in the game.

The Blues scored on two of seven power plays. The Flames hit three of seven.

Dan Quinn scored twice for Calgary on consecutive two-man advantages at the start of the second period.

Quinn's goal broke a scoreless tie and turned the game sharply in Calgary's favor.

After Quinn's second goal, an outraged Demers stood with one foot atop the boards and screamed at referee Kerry Fraser.

The overflowcrowd of 17,801 threw debris on the ice - a disturbing game-long problem - and chanted a crudity at Fraser.

''I don't want to comment (on the officiating),'' said Demers afterward.

Then with the Flames up 3-2, Calgary's John Tonelli scored after a running start into the right circle during a faceoff between Gilmour and Quinn.

The Blues had gotten just such a head-start goal from Gino Cavallini on a faceoff to help win Game 4.

This goal stood, too, and assistant captain Rob Ramage threw a fit.

It ended withhim shooting a paper cup, which had been tossed on the ice, at Fraser.

That cost Ramage a 10-minute misconduct. The goal stood. And the game and the Blues' season seemed over there with 5:16 left in the second period.

With Calgary up 4-2, Fraser gave the Blues a five on three for 1:46 early in the third.

The Blues cashed once on Wickenheiser's first playoff goal. His slapshot from the right circle just squeezed inside the right post.

The Blues missed another chance as the second penalty expired when Sutter's deflection hit the post and bounced out.

Mullen, the former Blues winger, banged in a slot shot seconds later to make it 5-2.

Then Sutter answered a minute later at 8:08 with a drive off Paslawski's rebound.

It Sutter's first goal and second point in eight playoff games.

Blues rookie Cliff Ronning got his first NHL goal early in the second, cutting the Blues deficit to 2-1.

Ronning, playing for the first time in the series, ended an 0-for-14 power-play dirge.

Ronning scored on a tuck shot from behind that beat rookie goalie Mike Vernon, who has worked all but one of Calgary's 16 playoff games.

But Jim Peplinski made it 3-1 with a backhander after Calgary's Steve Bozek won a faceoff from Bernie Federko.

Then came Tonelli's man-in-motion power-play goal. And the Blues, who had bobbed to the surface twice in the first two rounds when in trouble, appeared dead in the water.

The limp-wristed Blues' power play got a couple of doses of young blood - as the Flames expected.

Besides Ronning, sophomore defenseman Bruce Bell was reprieved from the press box after a four-game exile.

They replaced ex-Flame winger Kevin LaVallee and rookie defenseman Brian Benning.

The first period was a slug-a-thon that took 45 minutes to play. Fraser doled out 21 penalties totalling 70minutes.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on first-period power plays, putting the Blues then at 2-for-28 for the series.

The Blues' most damaging pair of penalties came at the end of the first period.

Sutter took a slashing penalty with 40 seconds left in the period. He nailed Calgary's Al MacInnis, apparently in retaliation.

It was the kind of emotional penalty at the end of a period that a rookie, rather than a 10-year veteran and team captain, could be expected to take.

''He takes penalties,'' said Federko. ''That's part of his aggressive play. He's a mucker. He's a plugger.''