Remembering broadcasting legend Dan Kelly, 'a friend for life'

Legendary Blues announcer Dan Kelly was only 52 when he died on Feb. 10, 1989. Post-Dispatch columnist Kevin Horrigan reflected on the broadcasting icon.
Dan Kelly always had a terrible way to sell hello. Maybe that's one reason why it's so terribly hard to say goodbye.
''Geez,'' he'd say, ''that's an ugly shirt.'' Or, ''Where the hell have you been?'' Or, ''What'd you write that story for? You really think that was a good idea?'' ''Nice to see you, too, Dan,'' you'd say. ''Heard your broadcast the other night. You know they're doing some marvelous things with speech therapy now. And my old French teacher called. She wonders why you still can't pronounce Yvan Cournoyer's name.''
Kelly'd laugh and shake his head. Another day, another round of mock insults, another round of golf, another hockey game, another good time, another Martini, another Chinese dinner or another steak, the biggest on the menu, charred on the outside, rare on the inside, another Benedictine & Brandy with the coffee.
Kelly, the irascible Irishman who broadcast the Blues games for 21 years, died Friday morning. He was given only 52 years, but he got every minute's worth out of them.
His place in broadcasting's pantheon is assured; there was never anyone better. But as good a broadcaster as he was, he was better company. If you got past the bluff and bluster, if you showed you could take the needle and give it right back, Kelly was your friend for life.
Nearly everyone in the NHL has a story or two about good times in Kelly' s company; most of them involve Chinese food.
''You'd ask him where we played the next night and he'd say, 'Lichi Gardens,' '' said Bob Plager, Blues troubleshooter. ''Right away you'd know we were headed for Toronto.''
Said Lou Nanne, president of the Minnesota North Stars, ''He was the type of guy you always knew that no matter what time it was when you finished working, he'd want to get something to eat. He knew where all the best restaurants were, and he'd always find a way to get you to pay.''
New York Rangers broadcaster John Davidson, a former Blues goalie, did the last two Stanley Cup broadcasts with Kelly. ''You know in hockey how we have 'plus-minus' stats? In the playoffs, I was plus-12. In pounds. He was a tough guy to travel with.''
At a sports banquet a couple of years ago, fellow broadcaster and needler Jack Buck described Kelly's late-night dining habits. He then turned to Kelly and said, ''Man, you're a walking compost heap.''
Hockey players didn't know that. They knew only that they were in the presence of a living legend. To a kid growing up in Canada, listening to Kelly do the Blues' games on KMOX Radio's 50,000 watts or watching the Stanley Cup games he did on television every spring, Dan Kelly was a larger-than-life figure. And yet there he was, at training camp every September, walking among them.
''I remember when I was a little guy growing up and watching the Blues when they were in the Cup finals,'' said Brian Sutter, the Blues coach. ''He put St. Louis on the map in Canada. And when you made the Blues, it wasn't like you just made the Blues or the NHL, it was you made Dan Kelly.
''The man was just a legend in Canada. There were two guys you heard growing up, Danny Gallivan and Foster Hewitt. And Dan Kelly got as big as those guys. But when you got here, you found him to be a very kind man, very knowledgeable. On the road you sit around and talk hockey, and Dan wanted to be right in the middle.
''He wasn't just announcing the game. He was the best ambassador for hockey there ever could be. He was honest and upfront, a very loyal individual. He was the Blues.''
For Kelly, once a Blue, always a Blue. Coaches and general managers came and went, but Kelly always stayed close to them. Among his best friends were former coaches Scotty Bowman, Al Arbour, Red Berenson, Emile Francis. Closest of all, perhaps, was Barclay Plager. Kelly was devastated by Plager's death one year ago this month.
When Mike Shanahan organized the group that bought control of the team three years ago, Kelly embraced him as a savior. Kelly, who knew everyone in the NHL, took Shanahan in tow and introduced him. ''He told people I was the best thing to happen to the Blues in 10 years,'' Shanahan said. ''Coming from him, everyone believed it.''
Shanahan, another Irishman who likes the needle, found himself in the middle of an Irish battle royale when he took over the Blues. Kelly was on one side and Jack Quinn, the Blues president, was on the other.
''You know how those Irish guys can argue,'' Shanahan said. ''They got into this thing with their Christmas trees.''
Quinn said, ''I won't say Dan was cheap, but he took pride in being tight with a buck. He asked me one year if I'd gotten my Christmas tree yet, and I said yeah. He asked how big it was. I said, 'Well, you know we've got those high ceilings. I guess about 12 feet.'
''He said, 'How much you pay for it?'
''I said, 'Well, I don't know. My wife picked it up. I guess 18, 19 bucks.''
''He said, 'What? I paid $87.50 for mine.'
''I said, 'I've got to see what an $87.50 Christmas tree looks like.''
That started a holiday tradition where Quinn and Kelly went to great lengths to out-decorate each other. ''There was no limit to what they'd do to out-light each other,'' Shanahan said. ''They had their kids judge the contest. I was accused of paying off Dan Jr. one year so Kelly could win.''
''One year he had his daughters tape record a bunch of stuff so he could have a talking Christmas tree,'' Quinn said.
Kelly had the last word. At Christmas in 1987 he rented a Santa Claus suit and popped out on the front lawn when the Quinns drove up. ''That was the funniest thing I ever saw, Dan Kelly in a Santa suit. We got him to wear the suit to The Arena the next night,'' Quinn said. ''The only way he agreed was if Shanahan would pay the extra rent on the suit.''
Quinn went to great lengths to antagonize Kelly. Before one game, he answered the phone in Kelly's broadcast suite and, mimicking Kelly's loud, unmistakable voice, said, ''This is Dan Kelly.''
On the other end of the line was Dan Kelly himself. But Quinn persisted, doing his Dan Kelly voice and telling the real Kelly he was an imposter.
''Finally he got mad. He shouted, 'How can you be Dan Kelly? I'm Dan Kelly.''
Yes he was. And there'll never be another like him.