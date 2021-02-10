Remembering broadcasting legend Dan Kelly, 'a friend for life'

When Mike Shanahan organized the group that bought control of the team three years ago, Kelly embraced him as a savior. Kelly, who knew everyone in the NHL, took Shanahan in tow and introduced him. ''He told people I was the best thing to happen to the Blues in 10 years,'' Shanahan said. ''Coming from him, everyone believed it.''

Shanahan, another Irishman who likes the needle, found himself in the middle of an Irish battle royale when he took over the Blues. Kelly was on one side and Jack Quinn, the Blues president, was on the other.

''You know how those Irish guys can argue,'' Shanahan said. ''They got into this thing with their Christmas trees.''

Quinn said, ''I won't say Dan was cheap, but he took pride in being tight with a buck. He asked me one year if I'd gotten my Christmas tree yet, and I said yeah. He asked how big it was. I said, 'Well, you know we've got those high ceilings. I guess about 12 feet.'

''He said, 'How much you pay for it?'

''I said, 'Well, I don't know. My wife picked it up. I guess 18, 19 bucks.''

''He said, 'What? I paid $87.50 for mine.'

''I said, 'I've got to see what an $87.50 Christmas tree looks like.''