It's official: Blues' Robert Thomas signs 8-year, $65 million extension

Before the 2022 free agency period had even begun, the Blues got a head start on 2023.

Center Robert Thomas, fresh off a career year has signed a record-setting eight-year, $65 million contract - the team announced Wednesday.

It's the richest contract in Blues history.

Thomas, still only 23, had a 77 points (in 72 regular-season games) on 20 goals and 57 assists. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season and expires in 2031 or just before Thomas’ 32nd-birthday.

Thomas would have been a restricted free agent after this coming season. Having his contract taken care of takes one thing off a very full plate prior to the 2023-24 season. That’s when Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev are scheduled for unrestricted free agency, and when Jordan Kyrou is scheduled for restricted free agency.

As the free agency period started at 11 a.m. Central there were uncomirmed reports that the Blues were zeroing in on deals with defenseman Nick Leddy and goalie Thomas Greiss.

(Check back throughout the day for Blues free agency updates.)