 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan O'Reilly is named 23rd captain in St. Louis Blues history
0 comments

Ryan O'Reilly is named 23rd captain in St. Louis Blues history

{{featured_button_text}}
Blues workout at home before departure

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly watches action during morning workout on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden

The Blues made it official on Wednesday morning. To the surprise of no one, center Ryan O’Reilly has been named the 23rd captain of the St. Louis Blues.

O’Reilly became the slam-dunk choice from the moment defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the Blues’ captain for the past four years, signed with the Vegas Golden Knights via free agency in October.

“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice, and his commitment day-in and day-out is second to none,” coach Craig Berube said in a statement released by the team. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games, and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Paryako will serve as alternate captains. The team’s alternate captains last season were Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, who announced his retirement last week.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports