Ryan O'Reilly is named 23rd captain in St. Louis Blues history

The Blues made it official on Wednesday morning. To the surprise of no one, center Ryan O’Reilly has been named the 23rd captain of the St. Louis Blues.

O’Reilly became the slam-dunk choice from the moment defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the Blues’ captain for the past four years, signed with the Vegas Golden Knights via free agency in October.

“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice, and his commitment day-in and day-out is second to none,” coach Craig Berube said in a statement released by the team. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games, and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Paryako will serve as alternate captains. The team’s alternate captains last season were Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, who announced his retirement last week.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.