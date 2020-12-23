Ryan O'Reilly named 23rd captain in St. Louis Blues history

The Blues made it official on Wednesday morning. To the surprise of no one, center Ryan O’Reilly has been named the 23rd captain of the St. Louis Blues.
O’Reilly became the slam-dunk choice from the moment defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the Blues’ captain for the past four years, signed with the Vegas Golden Knights via free agency in October.
“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice, and his commitment day-in and day-out is second to none,” coach Craig Berube said in a statement released by the team. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games, and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”
Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Paryako will serve as alternate captains. The team’s alternate captains last season were Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, who announced his retirement last week.
"I'm excited for it," O'Reilly said on a Zoom call Wednesday. "It's definitely an honor to be seen in this light from the organization and the players as well.
"To hear from them and get their support, it's pretty amazing. I know my parents and family are very excited, too. It's something that'll take a little while to get used to but it's an exciting challenge."
It has been an amazing 2 1/2 years for O'Reilly since the blockbuster trade in the summer of 2018 brought him to St. Louis from Buffalo. He was one of the catalysts in the team's Stanley Cup run in 2018-19, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
In last year's coronavirus-shortened regular season, he led the team in scoring with 61 points on 12 goals and 49 assists, and also notched a team-best 11 points in the postseason on four goals and seven assists in nine games.
Along with that production, O'Reilly is one of the league's best faceoff men and among the top defensive forwards in the game. As a leader, he was almost invariably among the first players on the ice and last off the ice every practice.
In short, his time in St. Louis couldn't have gone any better after a rocky finish in Buffalo.
"It's amazing how things change," O'Reilly said. "To go from one thing to winning. And now this, being a captain. It's something I never felt would happen, yeah, it's pretty amazing. But obviously there's a lot of work that comes with it that will be very challenging and fun."
