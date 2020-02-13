Sanford gets first NHL hat trick as Blues lead Vegas 4-3 after two periods

With 4:17 to go in the first, MacEachern had the puck brush past him after a tip by Ivan Barbashev of a Vince Dunn goal. The goal was initially given Barbashev, which would have given him goals in two straight games, sort of, since he scored before the Anaheim game was suspended. That goal, however, won't count as official until the game is completed.

At the time, the Blues had three goals on six shots on goal.

Just over five minutes into the second period, Sanford was in front of the net and put in a rebound of a shot by Alex Pietrangelo. Sanford is now tied for fifth on the Blues in goals.

Vegas cut the lead to one on a power-play goal by Jonathan Marchessault with 1:02 to go in the period. Ryan O'Reilly had broken his stick and Vegas was able to work the puck until Marchessault could get his shot.

Prior to the Blues' game on Thursday night in Las Vegas, the host Golden Knights invited their fans to come down and sign a get-well banner for Bouwmeester, who is still in a hospital in Orange County California, after his cardiac episode on Tuesday.

In Anaheim, where Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Ducks and the Calgary Flames, Bouwmeester's former team, had their full teams line up on the blue lines to say "Get Well Soon Jay."

Ironically, there are only five players who don't have their fathers on this trip, and Sanford and Barbashev are two of them. Sanford's father died two years ago and Barbashev's is back in Russia. (Also without fathers on the trip are Kyrou, Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola, who was called up on Wednesday.) Sanford has been accompanied on the trip by his former college teammate Brett Glendye.