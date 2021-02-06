Sanford, Scandella both out Saturday against Arizona

Zach Sanford and Marco Scandella are out of the lineup this afternoon against the Arizona Coyotes, Sanford with the flu and Scandella with an upper-body injury.

Neither practiced with the team Friday. Scandella was a last-minute scratch Thursday against the Coyotes after taking pregame line rushes. He missed a game earlier this season with an upper-body injury; coach Craig Berube wouldn’t say Saturday if the latest issue was an aggravation of that injury.

With Sanford out, Mike Hoffman is expected to move up to the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.

Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also didn’t practice Friday. Berube indicated that Parayko, who’s dealing with a nagging injury, would play today. He said he will make a determination on Blais’ status after pregame warmups.

With Tyler Bozak going on injured reserve Friday, the Blues have two roster spots available. The Blues filled those Saturday by elevating Mackenzie MacEachern and Jake Walman from the taxi squad.

