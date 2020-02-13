Sanford scores 4 but Blues fall in overtime 6-5 to Vegas

Alex Tuch scored a rare even-strength goal for Vegas with 4:40 to play to tie the game.

Sanford had two goals last Tuesday against Carolina and has eight goals in eight games since the All-Star break. It was the quickest hat trick for a Blue since Al MacInnis scored three times in the first period on Oct. 12, 1998. Backes had four goals against Arizona on Jan. 6, 2015.

Jordan Binnington was very busy in net, facing 52 shots, at least 14 in each full period and seven shots in 2 1/2 minutes of overtime. If not for Binnington's play in goal, the Blues wouldn't have gotten to overtime.

It took just 25 seconds for Sanford to score in the first, firing in a wrist shot from the left dot for the quickest goal for the Blues this season.

Vegas answered with two goals in about 4 1/2 minutes, both by Max Pacioretty. The first came just nine seconds into a power play, and the second came 6:34 into the period to make it 2-1.

Sanford evened the game with his 10th goal of the season. Robert Bortuzzo, back in the lineup because of Bouwmeester being out, took a shot that was blocked before it got to goalie Malcolm Subban, but Sanford grabbed the loose puck and with a nice forehand to backhand move put it in.