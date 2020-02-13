Sanford gets first career hat trick as Blues go up 4-2 on Vegas in second

The question that hung over the Blues going into their game Thursday against Vegas was how the team would handle their first game since teammate Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Zach Sanford was clearly ready.

Sanford had his first NHL hat trick, scoring twice in the first period and again in the second, and Mackenzie MacEachern had the other as the Blues lead the Golden Knights 4-2 in the second period in Las Vegas.

Sanford had two goals last Tuesday against Carolina and has seven goals in eight games since the All-Star break.

It took just 25 seconds for Sanford to score, firing in a wrist shot from the left dot for the quickest goal for the Blues this season.

Vegas answered with two goals in about 4 1/2 minutes, both by Max Pacioretty. The first came just nine seconds into a power play, and the second came 6:34 into the period to make it 2-1.

Sanford evened the game with his 10th goal of the season. Robert Bortuzzo, back in the lineup because of Bouwmeester being out, took a shot that was blocked before it got to goalie Malcolm Subban, but Sanford grabbed the loose puck and with a nice forehand to backhand move put it in.