At the start of training camp this year, general manager Doug Armstrong said he had no problem negotiating contracts in-season. He wasn’t kidding.
Just one game into the regular season, the Blues announced Friday morning they had agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension for forward Brayden Schenn. That pays Schenn an average of $6.5 million a year and keeps him under contract with the Blues through 2028.
Starting with the 2020-21 season, the deal pays Schenn annual salaries of $8 million, $8 million, $5.2 million, $8 million, $8 million, $6.5 million, $4.3 million and $4 million over the length of the deal, per Pierre LeBrun of The Sports Network (@pierrevlebrun).
He will play this season under his old contract, which counts $5.1 million against the cap.
Schenn, 28, came to St. Louis via trade with Philadelphia two seasons ago. He scored 28 goals with 42 assists for 70 points in his first season with the Blues _ all career highs. His numbers dipped to 17 goals and 37 assists for 54 points last season.
He had five goals and seven assists for 12 points during the playoffs last season.
With Schenn under contract, the Blues have only two players scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season: defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester.
