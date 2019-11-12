Jaden Schwartz's fourth goal of the season, a backhand score off a rebound, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead over Arizona after one period Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
Schenn skated down left wing, waited for a diving defender to slide by and then sent a low shot that bounced off the pads of Coyotes' goalie Darcy Kuemper to Schwartz for the goal with 2:47 left in the period.
The Blues had plenty of offensive zone and cycling time, especially in the first 10-12 minutes of the period. But the possession time didn't lead to many chances. With 8:47 left in the period, the Blues had more shots blocked (six) than shots on goal (four).
The Blues had the period's only power play, when Ilya Lyubushkin was sent off for tripping Robert Thomas, but had no shots on goal with the man advantage.