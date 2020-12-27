Sharp-shooting Hoffman comes to Blues on PTO basis

Mike Hoffman is on his way to St. Louis. But it’s not what you think — at least not at the moment.

The high-scoring winger has signed a PTO, or professional tryout contract, with the Blues and is expected to be on the ice practicing with the team when training camp starts Jan. 3.

A PTO is normally used for fringe players trying to make an NHL roster. Hoffman, of course, is anything but a fringe player. He has scored 20-plus goals in each of his last six seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — 169 total over that span — including 29 last season in 69 games for the Panthers.

He is an unrestricted free agent, and rates as the marquee UFA still available in a market that has been depressed by revenue losses and a flat salary cap during the coronavirus pandemic.

By having him join the team now on a PTO basis, it gives the Blues time to get their salary cap in order by placing Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen on the long-term injured reserve list (LTIR). Waiting until the start of the regular season to place Tarasenko and Steen on LTIR allows the Blues to maximize the money that will be available via LTIR.