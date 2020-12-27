 Skip to main content
Sharp-shooting Hoffman comes to Blues on PTO basis
Sharks Senators Trade Hockey

FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. The Florida Panthers have acquired Mike Hoffman from San Jose hours after the Sharks got the scoring winger from the Ottawa Senators. Florida sent 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks and a 2019 second-round pick to San Jose for Hoffman and a 2018 seventh-round pick. General manager Dale Tallon announced the trade Tuesday, June 19, 2018, not long after Ottawa moved him to San Jose. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

Mike Hoffman is on his way to St. Louis. But it’s not what you think — at least not at the moment.

The high-scoring winger has signed a PTO, or professional tryout contract, with the Blues and is expected to be on the ice practicing with the team when training camp starts Jan. 3.

A PTO is normally used for fringe players trying to make an NHL roster. Hoffman, of course, is anything but a fringe player. He has scored 20-plus goals in each of his last six seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — 169 total over that span — including 29 last season in 69 games for the Panthers.

He is an unrestricted free agent, and rates as the marquee UFA still available in a market that has been depressed by revenue losses and a flat salary cap during the coronavirus pandemic.

By having him join the team now on a PTO basis, it gives the Blues time to get their salary cap in order by placing Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen on the long-term injured reserve list (LTIR). Waiting until the start of the regular season to place Tarasenko and Steen on LTIR allows the Blues to maximize the money that will be available via LTIR.

However, Hoffman is able to negotiate with other teams while with the Blues on the PTO basis. But it seems difficult to imagine Hoffman wasting his time on a PTO in St. Louis if that wasn’t going to be his final destination.

By joining the team now, he has time to clear COVID-19 quarantine and be ready to go by the start of camp.

