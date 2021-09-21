Something for nothing: Blues' Joshua wants to build on last year's breakthrough

When Joshua arrived for the 2019-20 season at San Antonio — which was the Blues’ AHL affiliate at the time, Taylor said he was “a guy that was really unknown to us. He came in and had a good work ethic, good details to his game, and his progression was really good.”

Joshua was able to get in only 30 games for San Antonio that season. In order to get more playing time, San Antonio general manager Kevin McDonald (now the Springfield GM) sent Joshua to the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers whenever possible for extra games. Joshua ended up getting 20 games for the Oilers that year.

He kept working and kept improving, and when the Blues were hit with a rash of injuries last season, he was called up.

“You think you know these players, and you think that they can get to that next level,” Taylor said. “(But) you don’t know until they play.”

So it’s a nice little story. But the last thing Joshua wants is for it to end there.

“It’s every kid’s goal that starts playing hockey to make it to the NHL,” he said. “So to do that was a hell of an experience. But now that’s in the past, and I’m trying to establish myself as a regular NHL player moving forward.