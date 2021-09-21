Something for nothing: Blues' Joshua wants to build on last year's breakthrough

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — It was easy, very easy, to miss the Dakota Joshua trade back in July 2019. At the time, the Blues and their delirious fans were caught up in the Stanley Cup afterglow.
Joshua came to St. Louis from the Toronto Maple Leafs for “future considerations.” When asked Monday who he was traded for, Joshua had a direct answer.
“I was not traded for anything,” he said.
It’s true. As it turned out the Blues gave nothing to the Maple Leafs. But this was a case of something coming from nothing.
We’ll leave it to Drew Bannister, coach of the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield (Mass.), to describe Joshua’s unusual career arc in a minute.
But first, some background. A year ago at this time, there was no NHL Prospect Tournament because of COVID-19 and no Blues development camp for the team’s prospects. And Joshua didn’t even get invited to Blues' training camp.
Every year, the Blues invite about 50 or so players to camp, which is a lot of players. So it was a sobering thing that Joshua wasn’t in that group last year.
“For sure,” Joshua said. “Obviously, you always want to be viewed as, or looked at, as playing with the best. So it was more of an eye-opener on what I needed to do to get to earn the chance of where I’m at today.”
The Blues shared an AHL roster in Utica, N.Y., with the Vancouver Canucks last year because Springfield opted out of its season because of COVID-19. Under those circumstances, it was tough to give everyone playing time.
“When Dakota came down with us in Utica, he was the odd man out early on,” Bannister said. “Then he came in and he was a guy that we just couldn’t keep out of the lineup.
“He goes from being out of the lineup in the American League, to being one of our best players, to being a call-up in the NHL, and then us never seeing him again. Good for him. He’s put in the work, and he’s done a good job.”
Joshua ended up playing just six games for Utica. He spent most the 2020-21 season with the Blues, either on the taxi squad or the active roster.
The native of Dearborn, Mich., played in 12 games for the Blues, scoring a goal in his first NHL contest (March 1 in Anaheim). Twelve days later he had an eye-opening sequence against Vegas, decking ruffian Ryan Reaves and then fighting Keegan Kolesar.
“'Big Walt' always liked him, and he pushed for him in the trade with Toronto,” Blues director of player development Tim Taylor said.
“Big Walt” is former Blues great and current Blues director of player recruitment Keith Tkachuk.
When Joshua arrived for the 2019-20 season at San Antonio — which was the Blues’ AHL affiliate at the time, Taylor said he was “a guy that was really unknown to us. He came in and had a good work ethic, good details to his game, and his progression was really good.”
Joshua was able to get in only 30 games for San Antonio that season. In order to get more playing time, San Antonio general manager Kevin McDonald (now the Springfield GM) sent Joshua to the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers whenever possible for extra games. Joshua ended up getting 20 games for the Oilers that year.
He kept working and kept improving, and when the Blues were hit with a rash of injuries last season, he was called up.
“You think you know these players, and you think that they can get to that next level,” Taylor said. “(But) you don’t know until they play.”
So it’s a nice little story. But the last thing Joshua wants is for it to end there.
“It’s every kid’s goal that starts playing hockey to make it to the NHL,” he said. “So to do that was a hell of an experience. But now that’s in the past, and I’m trying to establish myself as a regular NHL player moving forward.
“So I kinda keep that mindset – moving forward. Very appreciative of the past, but looking to complete some more goals of mine.”
His immediate goal is to make the Blues’ opening-day roster, which won’t be easy. Barring injury, there will be few roster spots up for grabs. The return of Tyler Bozak tightens things even more, and the arrival of veterans James Neal and Michael Frolik on professional tryout contracts creates even more competition. Additionally there are youngsters such as Klim Kostin knocking on the door.
But the best thing Joshua has going for him is he plays the type of physical, north-south game that coach Craig Berube prefers.
It’s unusual for a player Joshua’s age (25) and a player with any NHL experience to participate in a prospects tournament. But a rules change this year allowed players age 25 and under that still were on their entry-level contract to participate.
So the Blues, wanting to get Joshua as much experience as possible, not only sent him to Traverse City with the rest of the organization’s prospects, but made him an alternate captain.
Playing strictly center at the tournament, Joshua threw his weight around effectively. That’s his style, after all. He was an effectively penalty killer. Offensively, he could have looked for his shot more, but he did have two assists with both coming from below the goal line.
“First time back out of summer for everybody, so there’s a lot to build off of,” Joshua said. “But that’s what this tournament’s for, to figure out your weaknesses and what you need to get together before the real games start up.”