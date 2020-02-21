Stakes are high again for Blues vs. Stars

DALLAS _ A year ago to the day at American Airlines Center, the Blues had their franchise record 11-game winning streak snapped in a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars
When Jamie Benn scored in the first period for Dallas against Jordan Binnington, it marked the first time the Blues had trailed in an astounding 517 minutes 18 seconds of hockey.
The Stars scored four times in the second period that night, Colton Parayko got in only the second fight of his career _ against Brett Ritchie. And Brayden Schenn was scratched due to an upper-body injury.
This time around, the Blues take a modest two-game winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest, but the stakes are just as high. St. Louis (34-17-10), 78 points, is trying to fend off Dallas (35-19-6), 76 points, and maintain their lead in the Central Division.
The Stars won the last meeting, 3-2 in overtime, on Feb. 8 at Enterprise Center. But the Blues lead the season series 2-1. The teams meet five times this season, with the last of those five coming Feb. 29 in St. Louis. The Stars have endured a 1-7-1 start and the firing of coach Jim Montgomery on Dec. 10.
In some ways, Thursday’s 1-0 Blues victory over Arizona was a fitting tuneup for tonight’s clash, because like the Coyotes the Stars don’t score much but are stingy defensively.
Arizona entered Thursday’s game ranked fourth in defense (2.63 goals allowed per game) but just 24th in scoring (2.70 goals per game) in the NHL.
Dallas enters tonight’s tussle third in defense (2.52 GAA) and 25th in scoring (2.68).
So this doesn’t figure to be the game where the Blues bust out of their recent scoring dip. In the three previous matchups this season, the winning team has scored three goals.
“I've said this for a while that they're probably, I think, one of the better teams in the league for sure,” coach Craig Berube said. “They're deep. They can play a lot of different ways, great goaltending, good defense. They're a solid team all around. It's going to be a hard game.”
While the Stars were resting at home, the Blues had a tough, tight contest with Arizona followed by a late-night flight to Dallas.
“Knowing where Dallas is (in the standings) and having played (Thursday), it’s going to be a grind,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s going to be a lot tougher.”
MOJO BACK?
OK, Binnington didn’t face many shots in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over New Jersey and Thursday’s 1-0 triumph over Arizona. The 17 shots on goal by the Devils was a season-low against the Blues. Then, the 14 shots on goal by the Coyotes was a new season-low total.
But Binnington does have a scoreless streak of 121 minutes 8 seconds going on the strength of back-to-back shutouts. This marks the second time in his young NHL career that’s he’s posted goose eggs in successive starts.
Last season, he had a 4-0 shutout at Arizona on Valentine’s Day, and a 4-0 shutout three days later in Minnesota. The only difference last season was that in between those games, Jake Allen posted a 3-0 shutout win in Colorado.
So it Binnington getting his mojo back after the first prolonged slump of his career?
“We'll take it,” he replied. “Team's playing great and we'll build off that.”
Binnington’s victory boosted his career NHL record to 50-16-8. Including three games in which he came in off the bench and did not factor in the decision, he has played 77 NHL games. He’s the 10th goaltender in league history to reach 50 wins in 77 games or fewer.
FOR OPENERS
Marco Scandella didn’t tiptoe into his Blues’ debut. Midway through the period, there he was helping his new team navigate through 3 minutes 7 seconds of continuous penalty kill _ including 53 seconds of a 5-on-3 kill.
“That's part of my role,” Scandella said of his early PK work. “Shutdown defenseman first.”
He filled both roles admirably against Arizona. The Blues navigated through that early penalty trouble without any damage, and also killed off a second period tripping penalty against Alex Pietrangelo.
Scandella also made a seemingly seamless transition with Parayko on what frequently is the Blues’ shutdown defensive pairing, replacing Jay Bouwmeester.
“It was a lot of fun out there,” Scandella said. “I feel like the crowd was into it, too. Playing a home game is a lot easier to start off.”
When he wasn’t marveling at the skating ability of Parayko, Scandella said the pair began the process of building chemistry.
“He’s really big and he moves really well, too,” Scandella said. “He was talking out there too, so I felt like we read well off each other.”
BLUES PROJECTED LINEUP
(The Blues did not have a morning skate Friday.)
Forwards
Schwartz-O’Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Blais-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Allen/Binnington
STARS PROJECTED LINEUP
(Per the Dallas Morning News)
Forwards
Hintz-Seguin-Perry
Benn-Dickinson-Gurianov
Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau
Janmark-Pavelski-Radulov
Defensemen
Lindell-Klingberg
Heiskanen-Johns
Oleksiak-Polak
Goalie
Bishop/Khudobin
BLUE NOTES
• Pietrangelo’s next road goal this season will make him just the fifth Blues defenseman to score 10 or more road goals in one season. And the first since Steve Duchesne in the 1997-98 season.
• O’Reilly’s goal against Arizona ended a seven-game goal drought and was his third game-winner of the season.
• David Perron, Schenn and Jaden Schwartz each have nine power play goals. The Blues haven’t had three players with 10 power goals in one season since 2005-06.
• Perron is two assists shy of 200 in his career.