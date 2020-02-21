Stakes are high again for Blues vs. Stars

Arizona entered Thursday’s game ranked fourth in defense (2.63 goals allowed per game) but just 24th in scoring (2.70 goals per game) in the NHL.

Dallas enters tonight’s tussle third in defense (2.52 GAA) and 25th in scoring (2.68).

So this doesn’t figure to be the game where the Blues bust out of their recent scoring dip. In the three previous matchups this season, the winning team has scored three goals.

“I've said this for a while that they're probably, I think, one of the better teams in the league for sure,” coach Craig Berube said. “They're deep. They can play a lot of different ways, great goaltending, good defense. They're a solid team all around. It's going to be a hard game.”

While the Stars were resting at home, the Blues had a tough, tight contest with Arizona followed by a late-night flight to Dallas.

“Knowing where Dallas is (in the standings) and having played (Thursday), it’s going to be a grind,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s going to be a lot tougher.”

MOJO BACK?