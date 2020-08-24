Steen says injury occurred before camp; plans on returning for 16th NHL season

Blues veteran Alexander Steen said he initially sustained an injury before Phase 3 (training camp) — one that limited his play in the Edmonton bubble to only one of the six games against Vancouver.

“It started before camp and then kind of led into camp — had some issues going on during,” he said during a Zoom call Monday. “With kind of an accelerated timeline (in the return to play protocol), I think we were chasing it a little bit from the get-go.

“Tried taking a couple periods off, like a couple of sections of camp ... to see if things would calm down. But we just couldn’t get it under control.”

Steen didn’t specify the nature of the injury, but said he didn’t think surgery would be required.

“I don’t think it’s anything like that, no,” he said. “We’ll look at this, get the proper testing, see the right people and go from there and see what happens.”

Steen, who turned 36 just 11 days before the league paused its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, definitely made it sound like he plans on returning for his 16th NHL season and his 13th with the Blues. He played in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game on Feb. 1 at Winnipeg.