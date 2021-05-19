Still confident about Blues winning series? Area sportsbooks offer you big odds

If you are a diehard Blues fan who isn't discouraged by the team's 4-1 loss Monday to the Avalanche to open a Stanley Cup playoff matchup and still think they will win the series, they would be doing so at long odds.

And if you're willing to back it up with your wallet at any of the St. Louis area's three legal sportsbooks, the return would be big. As usually is the case, shopping around for bettors is a wise idea.

A successful bet on the Blues to win the best-of-seven series returns odds of 6-1 at DraftKings at Casino Queen (East St. Louis) as well as at Argosy Casino Alton. But at FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing (Collinsville), the payout rate is 7.3-1. These were the prices as of early Wednesday.

Thus a winning $100 bet at the first two establishments would reap a $600 profit — it would be $730 at the race track, which used to be known as Fairmount Park.

Conversely, those wanting to back the Avalanche had to risk $1,000 to try to win $100 at the Queen and Argosy. The stake was $1,200 at the track.

Odds are locked in at the time the wager is placed, though they are subject to change for bets placed later. Line movements can be based on betting activity as well as developments with the teams.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.