LAS VEGAS — The ownership group led by Blues chairman Tom Stillman has acquired the minority interest in the Blues previously held by Sports Capital Holdings and now owns 100 percent of the team.

The acquisition was approved unanimously Wednesday by the National Hockey League at its Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas. 

Sports Capital Holding was the holding company of the previous Blues ownership group, which was in place from 2006-2012, with the team run by David Checketts. Every member of the existing ownership group remains in place, with Stillman continuing as chairman and governor.

“This is the best possible outcome for the St. Louis Blues, our city and community, and our supporters everywhere,” Stillman said in a statement. “Our all-local ownership group acquired the Blues in 2012 with two overriding goals: Win a Stanley Cup for St. Louis, and secure the long-term health of the franchise.

"Today the group made another major commitment, purchasing the only remaining outside interest in the team. All of our members will stay on board, maintaining the all-local makeup of the group. We commend the prior ownership group for its investment in the Blues and for working with us to complete this transaction."

Fourteen months ago, in April 2018, plans were announced by Sports Capital Holding to sell off the minority interest, with the Blues aiding in the process. So it was possible the minority interest would be purchased by outside investors, but that turned out not to be the case.

According to Forbes, the Blues were valued at $465 million in a study published in December 2018. The franchise was valued at $157 million according to Forbes when the group led by Stillman purchased the team seven years ago.

“Going forward, it will be business as usual, both on and off the ice," Stillman said in the statement. "We will continue to serve St. Louis by investing in the Blues, the Enterprise Center, and the community, and we look forward to raising our first Stanley Cup banner in October.”

Members of the Blues’ ownership group include Stillman, Jerald Kent, Donn Lux, James Cooper, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Steve Maritz, Edward Potter, Andrew Taylor, David Steward, Jim Kavanaugh, John Danforth, Christopher Danforth, Jim Johnson III, Scott McCuaig, John Ross, Jr. and Tom Schlafly.

Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

