Stillman: Respect should be guiding principle in Kadri situation

DENVER – What does Tom Stillman think of the controversy surrounding Nazem Kadri, and the slurs and threats directed his way after his collision with Jordan Binnington?

Stillman, the Blues’ chairman and governor, had this to say:

“There is a long list of reasons why our game is the best in the world, and respect is at the top of that list.

“It’s important that we maintain respect as a guiding principle throughout the hockey community.”

That was the only comment offered by Stillman, who is in Denver where the Blues will play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

Kadri, the Colorado forward, instigated a collision in Game 4 that resulted in an apparent knee injury to Binnington that will sideline him for at least the remainder of this series, which the Avs can clinch with a victory Wednesday at Ball Arena.

The Blues’ goalie was seen shortly after Game 4 began Monday limping noticeably and wearing a brace.

