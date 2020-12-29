Tarasenko disappointed at not being named Blues captain

As part of a wide-ranging interview with the Russian website SPORT24, Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko expressed disappointment over not being named team captain for the coming season.
“Of course, when you play for eight years at a club and have been an assistant (alternate captain) for a long time, you count on it,” Tarasenko said, via Google Translate. “(Jaden) Schwartz and I have been playing for the longest at St. Louis of the guys on the team now. But the management made a decision, I see no reason to discuss it. There were hopes, but how it happened, it happened. I just have to accept it, go out and play.”
Ryan O’Reilly was named the 23rd captain in team history last week, replacing Alex Pietrangelo after the veteran defenseman signed with the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason in free agency. Pietrangelo had been Blues captain for the past four years.
With the departure of Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen’s retirement, Tarasenko and Schwartz are now the senior members on the roster in terms of continuous service with the Blues. Both were drafted in the first round in 2010 — just two spots apart — and have been with the Blues full-time since the 2012-13 season.
The interview with SPORT24, published Monday in a question-and-answer format, featured only two questions about the Blues’ captaincy. Many of the questions were about Russia’s victory in the World Juniors 10 years ago, a tournament in which Tarasenko was one of the stars for Russia.
Asked a follow-up question on not being named Blues captain, Tarasenko replied: “I repeat, I had certain hopes. I think it’s okay to count on certain leadership positions after eight years at the club. ...This is probably not the time for intrigue. I personally focus on recovering from injury. We need to start showing our hockey and get better. Because there are many people who say that Tarasenko will never play the same way. I have a tremendous incentive to come back and prove these people were wrong.”
Tarasenko is recovering from left shoulder surgery, his third surgery on the shoulder in less than three years, and is expected to be sidelined for at least another month or two.
As part of the announcement of O’Reilly’s captaincy, Tarasenko once again was named alternate captain — a position he has held for the last several years. Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko were also named alternate captains, the first time they have received that designation with the Blues.
Once Tarasenko returns to the lineup, Schenn and Parayko will rotate as alternate captains, according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.
Armstrong declined to comment on the Tarasenko remarks to SPORT24.
With input from others, Armstrong and coach Craig Berube decide on the Blues’ captain and alternates each year.
Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week that he briefly broached the subject of having rotating captains when he and Berube were in the process of naming the new captain. He praised Tarasenko and Schwartz and mentioned them among a core of veteran leaders that all had captain-like qualities, a group that included David Perron along with O’Reilly, Schenn and Parayko.