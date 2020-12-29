Tarasenko disappointed at not being named Blues captain

The interview with SPORT24, published Monday in a question-and-answer format, featured only two questions about the Blues’ captaincy. Many of the questions were about Russia’s victory in the World Juniors 10 years ago, a tournament in which Tarasenko was one of the stars for Russia.

Asked a follow-up question on not being named Blues captain, Tarasenko replied: “I repeat, I had certain hopes. I think it’s okay to count on certain leadership positions after eight years at the club. ...This is probably not the time for intrigue. I personally focus on recovering from injury. We need to start showing our hockey and get better. Because there are many people who say that Tarasenko will never play the same way. I have a tremendous incentive to come back and prove these people were wrong.”

Tarasenko is recovering from left shoulder surgery, his third surgery on the shoulder in less than three years, and is expected to be sidelined for at least another month or two.

As part of the announcement of O’Reilly’s captaincy, Tarasenko once again was named alternate captain — a position he has held for the last several years. Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko were also named alternate captains, the first time they have received that designation with the Blues.