Tarasenko heads back to St. Louis to have shoulder checked out
The Blues take on the Oilers at the Enterprise Center

Blues Vladimir Tarsenko keeps the puck away from Oilers Oscar Kiefbom and Connor McDavid on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, during the second period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

EDMONTON, Alberta — Vladimir Tarasenko, who has missed the last two games of the Blues' playoff series against Vancouver, will return to St. Louis to have his surgically-repaired left shoulder re-evaluated.

Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup during the Blues' time in the Edmonton bubble, and was deemed “unfit to play” by coach Craig Berube for the team’s games against the Canucks on Sunday and Monday.

The veteran forward underwent surgery on the shoulder Oct. 29 after sustaining an injury in an Oct. 24 game against the Los Angeles Kings. He missed the rest of the regular season before returning to play once the team reached the Edmonton hub.

Tarasenko, 28, scored 33 or more goals each of the previous five seasons before the 2019-20 campaign. He is the Blues' highest-paid player, making $9.5 million this season.

The team said it will provide an update on Tarasenko next Monday.

Sports