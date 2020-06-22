Tarasenko on the ice as Blues begin Phase 2 workouts

Vladimir Tarasenko has been anything but during shelter-in-place.
“It’s been kind of busy at home with kids,” Tarasenko said Monday. “I’ve been playing every possible game.”
Apparently, meaning kids’ games; certainly not hockey games. He hasn’t played one of those in eight months.
“But can’t complain,” he continued. “Because of our work, we can’t spend a lot of time with the family sometimes. So it’s been nice being around for that long. . . . A lot of positive moments with family; now it’s nice to see some of the teammates right now.”
That’s because Tarasenko was back on the ice Monday at Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues started Phase 2 workouts _ otherwise-known as small-group workouts.
Media members are not allowed to attend Phase 2 workouts. Tarasenko made his remarks Monday in a Zoom call with Blues radio play-by-play man Chris Kerber.
“It’s nice to finally be able to come to the rink,” Tarasenko said. “It’s really a weird season. I never missed a season like this.”
Tarasenko sustained a left shoulder injury way back on Oct. 24 _ the 10th game of the season _ against the Los Angeles Kings. He underwent surgery five days later and hasn’t played in a game since. After nearly five months of recovery and rehab, Tarasenko was scheduled to return to action at some point during a four-game road trip that began March 17 in Philadelphia and ended March 24 in Washington.
But Tarasenko never made it on the trip, and neither did any of his teammate because the NHL suspended play March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Tarasenko, that meant three months of additional waiting to get back on the ice.
“I think my family helps me a lot because if I were single it would be really different emotions staying home for that long by yourself,” Tarasenko said. “But they always support me.”
Only a few Blues were on the ice Monday at Centene; the team declined to name the other participants.
They could soon have company. Pending final approval from the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, training camp is scheduled to start July 10 with the season expected to start in early August.
“You know, the closer you get, the more positive emotions you have,” Tarasenko said. “The more happy you are for seeing the boys for the first time skating with them. I was lucky enough to go to couple road trips with the team before all this (coronavirus) happens here. I’m ready to come back and play some hockey.”
The silver lining of the coronavirus pause for Tarasenko was that it gave him extra rehab time from the surgery and more time to strengthen the shoulder. Having him back in the lineup in late March would’ve been pushing it.
During the NHL’s suspension of play, he has been shooting into a net at home, but it’s obviously not the same as doing so on ice.
“I feel good right now, and I’m trying to have as much success as I can to come back and be 100 percent ready,” he said.
As for returning to the ice Monday, Tarasenko said: “You start slow. You start with the basics. . . .But I think it’s gonna be pretty quick. I skated before a few times so it wasn’t that hard.”
Tarasenko is expecting intense competition in the playoffs, but since the teams have been off for so long, it’s going to be like coming out of training camp at the start of a season _ and going straight to the playoffs. So there’s some uncertainty there.
“I’ve never been in this situation, like all of us,” he said. “So I don’t really know how it’s going to be. . . .a little weird starting the games on a high level right away.
“We’re gonna have a training camp before, so I think everybody will be ready. And it’s playoffs, so there’s no time find your game.”
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.