Tarasenko's return near? Blues placing Brouwer on waivers moves them a step closer

There has been no official announcement by the team, but the Blues have placed veteran forward Troy Brouwer on waivers per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and the NHL Network.

The Blues need to be cap compliant when Vladimir Tarasenko returns from his shoulder surgery, and this is yet another sign that a Tarasenko return is near. Placing Brouwer on waivers helps get them there.

Tarasenko did not accompany the team on its quick trip to Anaheim for Wednesday’s makeup game against the Ducks. He will stay back and work in St. Louis. The game was postponed after Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench in the first period due to a cardiac episode on Feb. 11.

Brouwer, 34, has appeared in 13 games for the Blues with one goal (Dec. 10 in Buffalo) over three separate stints with the club. He was plus-1 and averaged 9 minutes 28 seconds of ice time.