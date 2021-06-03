Tarasenko, Team Russia finished at World Championship

Vladimir Tarasenko and Team Russia went out quietly in the quarterfinals of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

The veteran Blues forward was not on the scoresheet for the first time in his three games at the Worlds, as Russia was upset by Canada 2-1 in overtime of the quarterfinals Thursday in Riga, Latvia. Canada advances to a semifinal matchup Saturday against Team USA; Tarasenko and Russia are done for the tournament.

Tarasenko played 13 minutes 59 seconds Thursday and had three shots on goal, including a couple of good chances. He was on the ice for Andrew Mangiapane’s game-winner for Canada in OT. On the game-deciding play, Tarasenko slipped and fell to the ice trying to change directions. That left Mangiapane, who plays for the Calgary Flames, open to the right of the net front.

Tarasenko couldn’t recover in time to prevent Mangiapane’s shot past Russia goaltender Sergei Bobrovski (Florida Panthers).

Tarasenko’s three-game stint at the Worlds concluded with two assists and one shootout goal, which was the game-winner in preliminary round play Monday against Sweden.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.