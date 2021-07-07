Tarasenko wants out of St. Louis

He added in that interview: “There were hopes, but how it happened, it happened. I just have to accept it, go out and play.”

Once Tarasenko returned to action in early March, there were ups and downs in his play. The team was 14-8-2 before his return to the lineup, and then went into a 2-8-4 tailspin once he returned. As the season wound down, Tarasenko was moved to the net front on the first power-play unit, yielding his trademark spot on the flank to Mike Hoffman. There were also a few occasions when he wasn’t on the first power play unit.

“Obviously, he wasn't happy and neither were we (with his season),” coach Craig Berube said in his season-wrapup Zoom conference. “He didn't get going like maybe we thought or he thought.

“Listen, he's been out for two years, really. It's almost two years that he was out and then he’s back, so I think it takes some time for sure.”

But Berube also said that Tarasenko needed to keep working to evolve his game

“I know he scored a couple goals in the final playoff game, but overall he needs to get his legs going again,” Berube said at time. “Use his body and just play a harder game down low in the offensive zone, and get to the harder areas to score goals.”

