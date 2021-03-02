Tarasenko time draws near

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Coach Craig Berube said Vladimir Tarasenko won’t be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

But according to the coach, Tarasenko is ready. And the plan remains to have him play at some point on this six-game road swing through California. So that means it’ll either be Friday or Saturday in Los Angeles, where the Blues play a back-to-back against the Kings. Or Monday in San Jose, on the last day of the trip.

“He’s not gonna get more ready than he is now,” Berube said after Tuesday’s practice at Honda Center. “He needs to play games. He’s done everything. He’s worked out hard. He’s trained. He’s in good shape. He’s practiced hard. He’s done all that stuff, but it’s about playing games now.”

When that day comes for Tarasenko, it looks like he will be on a line with Brayden Schenn and David Perron. Tarasenko occasionally subbed in for Nathan Walker on that line Tuesday.

Tarasenko stayed out of a short-area “battle” drill at the end of practice but has been getting plenty of contact work overall, according to Berube.