Tarasenko's return draws nearer for Blues

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Coach Craig Berube said Vladimir Tarasenko won’t be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.
But according to the coach, Tarasenko is ready. And the plan remains to have him play at some point on this six-game road swing through California. So that means it’ll either be Friday or Saturday in Los Angeles, where the Blues play a back-to-back against the Kings. Or Monday in San Jose, on the last day of the trip.
“He’s not gonna get more ready than he is now,” Berube said after Tuesday’s practice at Honda Center. “He needs to play games. He’s done everything. He’s worked out hard. He’s trained. He’s in good shape. He’s practiced hard. He’s done all that stuff, but it’s about playing games now.”
When that day comes for Tarasenko, it looks like he will be on a line with Brayden Schenn and David Perron. Tarasenko occasionally subbed in for Nathan Walker on that line Tuesday.
Tarasenko stayed out of a short-area “battle” drill at the end of practice but has been getting plenty of contact work overall, according to Berube.
“It doesn’t need to be a team practice to get contact,” Berube said. “He’s been getting pushed every day with contact. So when he’s ready to go he’s ready to go. Even without team practices, we got guys that are on him, doing the battle work with him and things like that.
“It’s a matter of him saying he’s ready.”
NO MORNING SKATE
The Blues held a spirited full-scale practice Tuesday, but in a rarity, will not hold a morning skate Wednesday on game day.
“It’s an earlier game — 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) — so we can stay at the hotel and do everything there,” Berube said. “Meetings and all that stuff, and they can get a team stretch and then the extra guys will go out on the ice.”
Getting rest whenever possible is important over the long haul, particularly with this season’s condensed schedule. Wednesday’s game with the Ducks begins a stretch of three games in four days, and four games in six days.
“Yeah, rest is gonna be a huge thing,” Berube said. “I think we’ve been monitoring it pretty good and doing a good job. Our players have been really good about telling us how they’re feeling and what’s going on. . . .We just gotta make sure we stay on top of it because the schedule’s only getting tougher.”
Berube relies on his team leaders to give him the pulse of the squad on such matters.
“Chief does a great job of communicating with us and getting a feel for how guys are,” O’Reilly said. “The morning skates are important I think to get moving a bit, get the legs going. (But) sometimes it’s good to have the rest.
“We have a good group that’s tight. We talk, we decide what’s gonna be best. The season, the way it is, the rest is so important. You have to manage it well and I think we have done a solid job of that.
TALE OF TWO TEETH
Marco Scandella got two false teeth knocked out by an Anaheim Ducks stick in Monday’s game; Berube isn’t sure if the teeth were found.
“I know they went over to look for them, but I never did find out,” Berbue said.
Last Wednesday against the Kings, Scandella took a puck to the face and needed several stitches, so it’s been a rough week for the veteran defenseman.
“A lot of these times when you’re getting really involved like Scandy is right now, and you’re in people’s faces, you’re checking hard, you’re just being intense and getting up the ice and doing all those things — sometimes things happen,” Berube said with a slight chuckle. “It’s unfortunate but you do tend to get nicked up more.”
Or as O’Reilly put it: “The guy can’t get a break right now. It seems every game he’s getting a stick or getting hit in the face with something.”
Even with those face issues, Scandella hasn’t eased up. He led the team in blocked shots on Monday (three) and Saturday against San Jose (five).
“He gets in the way which is great,” Berube said. “He’s been around. He’s a tough guy, and that’s not gonna stop him from doing what he has to do.”
“SODA” TIME
When talking about how life is different on road trips during the pandemic, defenseman Justin Faulk was lamenting the fact that players can’t go out for a “nice soda” after a game. (Code word: beer.)
When asked what was his favorite “soda,” Faulk replied: “I can’t say. It’s not the No. 1 soda in St. Louis, so I probably shouldn’t say it.”
Must be a Miller man.
TUESDAY’S LINES
(There were no changes from Monday night’s game.)
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Walker-Schenn-Perron
Blais-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo