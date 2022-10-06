The Blues’ Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas are ready to build on breakout seasons

They go out to eat together, and try new spots all the time. Or it’s off to the movies or the mall.

Wait. Young people still hang out at shopping malls?

“Yeah,” Robert Thomas said, with a chuckle. “You gotta get clothes and all that stuff some way. I wouldn’t say we go to the malls as much as we used to. It’s more a junior thing. But yeah, we still go every now and again.”

And video games?

“I’m sure they do,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, rolling his eyes. “I don’t even ask any more.”

Of course they play video games, and play them very, very well.

Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, plus former teammate Vince Dunn, earned $100,000 for charity winning as a team the Fortnite NHL Open during the height of COVID in the spring of 2020.

These days, Thomas and Kyrou are Call of Duty teammates when they’re not at work as Blues teammates.

“We have really good teamwork in that,” Kyrou said. “That probably helps on the ice as well.”

The relationship sprouted almost as soon as the Blues drafted them in back-to-back years: Kyrou in 2016 and Thomas in 2017.

“We’re always chatting,” Thomas said. “We’re always hanging out, whether it’s video games, whether it’s sitting by the pool — all that good stuff. Yeah, we’re usually around each other.”

If not best friends, they’re pretty close to that. And usually that only helps the on-ice chemistry.

“Any time your relationships are strong off the ice, I think it’s only gonna help on the ice,” team captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “You’re able to work for each other. And you want your teammate, your friend, to succeed as well.

“So having that only strengthens this dressing room. It’s fun for guys to see that and for guys to be tight with each other.”

Granted, Thomas and Kyrou will start on different lines this season. But nothing’s forever when it comes to NHL lines. They were on the same line many times last year, and of course there are times when lines overlap in the middle of a change. And they could see plenty of time on the power play together, what with the departure of David Perron to Detroit.

“There’s been great pairs over the years,” Armstrong said. “I’m not saying these are those guys — like a (Jari) Kurri and a (Wayne) Gretzky. Or a (Niklas) Backstrom and (Alex) Ovechkin.

“Guys that come in the league together and are stars together. (Evgeni) Malkin and (Sidney) Crosby. You know, they grow together, they probably have families at the same time, all their life experiences together.

“And these guys (Thomas and Kyrou) played against each other in major junior hockey. They played together in the World Junior. They got drafted. Been at our camp. So every time one looked around, the other was there in their whole pro career.

“So I’m glad to hear that they’re friends on and off the ice. I think that synergy’s only gonna help them.”

Future is now

The connection between Thomas and Kyrou only strengthened over the offseason when the pair signed identical, record-setting, eight-year, $65-million contract extensions two months apart over the summer — first Thomas and then Kyrou.

“I think (Kyrou’s) agent should be giving me a little bit of a bonus,” Thomas joked. “I kind of negotiated it.”

The new contracts represent a huge vote of confidence from team ownership and management in the young forwards. Kyrou is 24 years old; Thomas is 23. It’s also an indication that the future is now.

With it comes to the expectation that Kyrou and Thomas not only will continue to perform, the Blues are banking on the pair to perform even better than their breakout 2021-22 seasons, when both averaged more than a point per game.

Thomas had 77 points in 72 games on 20 goals and 57 assists; Kyrou had 75 points in 74 games on 27 goals and 48 assists.

“These are cornerstone players for us,” Armstrong said. “You don’t commit, you don’t have an ownership willing to commit that type of money, if there’s not a belief that these guys can grab the flag and lead the charge.”

Thomas and Kyrou don’t appear to be anywhere close to their ceilings. Thomas improved both defensively and on faceoffs last season, and his 20 goals doubled his previous career high. He came back from summer training about five, six pounds heavier — just a little more strength to make him more difficult to bump off the puck.

He started shooting more as last season concluded, and he needs to continue that if he wants to approach 20 goals again this season. Getting more power play duty helps, especially playing on the flanks — where you almost have to shoot.

Kyrou appears to have the makings of a consistent 30-goal scorer. When he’s on his game, he’s a difference-maker — and there aren’t a ton of those in the game. He made some improvement defensively and in puck management last year but knows he can get better in those areas.

“I think they’ll take another step again,” O’Reilly said. “You can see with the contracts the faith the organization has in them. And us, too, in the room. These are key, key players for us. And coming off great years last year. They were outstanding for us last year, and I think they can be outstanding again and a big reason why we’re gonna have success.”

Of course, with higher expectations, comes pressure. The pressure to produce. And even on a team with several veterans remaining from the 2019 Stanley Cup run, at least the beginnings of a leadership role is expected from the two.

“There’s always pressure,” Thomas said. “As a competitor, you love the pressure. That’s what pushes you. That’s what helps you get better. So that’s the way I’m looking at it.

“Yeah, you’re gonna feel the pressure. But that’s why you play sports at this level — for the pressure and the competition.”

Kyrou comes across to the media as low-key, almost shy. That’s not the case around his teammates. Thomas says Kyrou is a “goofy guy,” who’s full of fun and energy. Perhaps somewhere in between those extremes is a young leader.

“I definitely think I’ve started to become more of a leader on the ice,” Kyrou said. “I think for me, I don’t really want to change much. I want to go out there and play my game. But obviously, one thing I need to continue to work on is just being better without the puck, and little areas of the game.”

If nothing else, Kyrou and Thomas can serve as examples, role models, to younger prospects such as Jake Neighbours or Zachary Bolduc. Because just four, five years ago, Kyrou and Thomas were in similar spots career-wise as a Neighbours or Bolduc. And just look at them now.

The road traveled

It’s amazing when you think of how far Thomas and Kyrou have traveled on their career paths over just the last 12 months or so.

Thomas let it be known when the 2020-21 season ended that he wanted a top six role at forward. The response from the coaching/management staff: Work your rear end off in the summer, and then come back and earn it.

Thomas did just that.

“I felt like I was ready for that chance,” Thomas said. “It took me three years to get that chance. I was more than ready for it, got the chance and just tried to do the best I could to prove it to everyone.

“That was my mindset going into the year. That’s still my mindset. I’ve still got a lot more to prove, so I’m in the same kind of mindset that I was before last season.”

Last year, Thomas progressed to the point where if O’Reilly was the No. 1 center, Thomas was 1A. Among all forwards, he was second in ice time — his 18:46 just 19 seconds less per game than O’Reilly’s 19:05.

His improved faceoff work helped him get more defensive zone starts, and for the first time in the NHL, he became a regular on the penalty kill unit.

Kyrou’s goals coming into last season were much more modest than Thomas. After a little bit of a breakout year (14 goals) during the COVID-condensed 2020-21 season, Kyrou wanted to be a full-time, every-game player over an 82-game schedule for the first time as an NHL player.

He achieved that, and then some. He became kind of a thing in league circles with his two-goal, two-assist second period against Minnesota in the Winter Classic.

If that wasn’t his coming out party, then it came at the NHL All-Star Weekend, when he surprised just about everyone by winning the fastest skater competition.

Kyrou’s production dropped off in the second half of the season. He looked a little tired — the whirlwind all-star weekend can be draining.

“I don’t know,” Kyrou said. “First all-star game, it was a lot of excitement. And there was a lot going on, right? So I think after being at a huge event like that — first time ever, it’s a lot of emotions running through you and then you kinda come back …”

And are a marked man by opposing defenses, which paid a lot more attention to Kyrou — bumping him, jostling him, trying to knock him off the puck.

“I was even told that by coaches — by other teammates — that a lot of guys were starting to recognize you more and so it’s gonna get harder,” Kyrou said. “And it did get a little harder. They’re just gonna key on you more, they’re gonna play you harder, because they want to stop you.”

But the hope is, of course, that not much stops Kyrou and Thomas this year and on into the future. The Blues want the good friends to become great hockey players. And there are $65 million reasons (apiece) why they think that’s the case.