The Blues’ record-setting eight-loss slump defies logic. What’s the way out?

PHILADELPHIA — It’s not just that the Blues have lost eight straight games in regulation, setting a franchise record with Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers.

It’s the way it’s happened.

They can’t shoot straight. They can’t score. They can’t protect their own net. They have trouble putting passes together. And they keep making the same mistakes over and over.

Something’s wrong. Very wrong. Have they quit on their coach? Is the team chemistry sour? Have they all gotten bad at the exact same time?

It all defies logic. The Blues have been outscored 38-12 during the eight-game losing streak. Since leading Montreal 3-1 midway through the second period Oct. 29, they have been outscored 24-6. Numbers like that aren’t even in the same area code in terms of being competitive.

“Obviously it’s really frustrating,” defenseman Nick Leddy said. “At times like this — I’ve been on a 10-game losing streak (before) — it’s never fun to lose games. But I think we know how to get out of it. Just doing the right things, being predictable. Keeping it simple at times. And that goes for everyone, including me.”

No one was more frustrated than the captain, Ryan O’Reilly, who scored the Blues’ only goal Tuesday in a game that that got away in the second period — as so many have — with three straight Flyers goals to break open what had been a scoreless game after one period.

“I don’t have an answer for that,” O’Reilly said, when asked how the team gets out of this mess. “We have guys that are stepping up, doing great things. Schenner with the huge fight. And Bob-o, huge fight.”

That was a reference to Brayden Schenn and Robert Bortuzzo, who dropped gloves with Philadelphia players just 51 seconds apart in the opening period in an effort to jump-start their teammates. It didn’t work. Nothing is working these days.

“I’m supposed to lead this team, and I’m not doing nearly enough,” O’Reilly said. “I know (it’s) other guys, too. There’s a lot more that needs to be done. I don’t have an answer for you now. I know what I’m doing isn’t working.”

O’Reilly always looks inward when things aren’t going well, instead of pointing fingers. He spoke with emotion from the visitors’ locker room at Wells Fargo Center, standing maybe 10 feet from where Jordan Binnington answered questions nearly four years ago after posting a shutout victory over Philadelphia in his first NHL start.

O’Reilly defended Berube and his coaching staff.

“Our coaching staff’s doing a great job,” he said. “It’s just the execution of it.”

As for team chemistry or lack thereof, he said: “You can be as close as you want off the ice. If you don’t do it on the ice, it’s not gonna work.”

When a question about what’s going wrong was prefaced with a reminder of the Stanley Cup championship and recent team success, O’Reilly snapped: “I don’t give a (bleep) what we’ve done here. It doesn’t matter. We have to be changing, we have to adapt, we have to learn.”

With every mistake in a game, O’Reilly said the load just feels “heavier and heavier” for the team. The Blues are pressing — big time.

“When you’re playing heavy like that it seems like every puck, every 50-50 puck, it’s bouncing their way,” O’Reilly said, meaning the other team. “It’s frustrating. It’s definitely a massive issue.

“No question, I think guys are working. But it’s not always good enough. For myself, it’s not good enough. Trying to work, I’m not there for my teammates. My timing’s terrible. It’s frustrating.”

So is there one thing that could get momentum swinging the other way?

“Personally, I’d like to make something happen,” he said. “I feel like I skate around and do nothing right now. So I can’t look at other guys and demand something out of them that I can’t even bring myself.

“It’s brutal. It’s pathetic. It’s on me. I gotta change something.”

Well, the entire team has to change something. Because one player alone isn’t going to solve what ails this team. The problems are too deep and too widespread.

Berube mixed up his forward lines for the game — every one of them. But the Blues just remained mixed up. They remain last in the NHL in scoring and have scored two or fewer goals in the seven of the eight games during the current skid. Remember, this is a team that returned eight 20-goal scorers from a squad that outscored eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado in the regular season.

“We’re gripping the sticks for sure,” Berube said. “We had pretty good opportunities (Tuesday) where we don’t capitalize on ‘em. We don’t bear down enough around the net. Hit a post. Miss the net. Things like that. On real good opportunities. We don’t capitalize on them.”

For example, Pavel Buchnevich (post) and Robert Thomas (crossbar) both drew iron in the opening period against Philadelphia.

“And then we make a mistake — it’s in our net right now,” Berube continued. “So it’s not just one thing. I think it’s a combination of things. You gotta play real good hockey to get out of this, and you gotta do it together and you gotta be competitive. Highly competitive. When things aren’t going right, it’s easy to not be as competitive, and right now I think that’s where we’re at.”

If all that wasn’t bad enough, the Blues lost to a young goalie — Felix Sandstrom — who had not previously won a game in his NHL career. He was 0-7-1 before Tuesday and 0-3-0 this season with a 3.78 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. He was a late replacement for Carter Hart, who was ill.

Meanwhile, just about every Blues fan feels ill over a season that has quickly gone sour.

“We know we’re a good team,” Leddy said. “We just have to put some things together. There have been some bad bounces but we haven’t worked for our good bounces, either.

“We gotta be predictable. You look at our team. I think maybe being a little simpler at times. … Our team is so skilled that that skill will end up taking over.”

But as the losses mount, it’s getting harder and harder to see that skill.