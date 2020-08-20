The Goalie Question: Binnington or Allen in Game 6?

EDMONTON, Alberta — Hockey coaches almost never reveal their starting goalies the day before a big game — or any game, for that matter. So it wasn’t surprising Thursday afternoon that coach Craig Berube didn’t reveal his plans.
“I haven’t made that decision yet,” Berube said. “I’m gonna think about it still. I have not made that decision yet.”
Berube went to Jake Allen after Jordan Binnington yielded 15 goals in three games — a period encompassing the second round-robin game (Vegas) and the first two games of the Vancouver series.
Allen was sharp in victories against the Canucks in Games 3 and 4, but allowed four goals in Wednesday’s 4-3 Game 5 loss. The third goal, which tied the game, was one Allen would like back. He got beat near post from a tight angle by Jake Virtanen.
Berube said Binnington has handled his (temporary?) demotion with professionalism.
“He’s been fine,” Berube said. “Every player wants to play all the time. They’re competitive people and they want to be in the net or playing out (at forward) or playing defense — whatever. They want to play. He understands the situation. He’s a team guy, just like Jake Allen is.
“So Binner’s been good. He’s worked hard in practice and he’s stayed ready. That’s what we talked to him about: You gotta stay ready. Things change and he’s stayed ready and he worked hard in practice. And cheered his teammates on.”
Binnington, of course, took the NHL by storm last season with his regular-season play starting in January and his work in all 26 playoff games. The Blues don’t win the Stanley Cup without him, and Berube said that does factor into his decision-making on Game 6.
“For sure it (does),” Berube said. “I think you gotta look at what your goalie did in the past at certain times. And what he’s done this year at certain times.
“Listen, we have faith in both of our goalies. I think that Jake Allen came in and did a real good job for us. To me, Binner at the start of the playoffs here in the round-robin was excellent.
“They’re kind of like our team right now. But like I said, I’m not gonna make a decision on it (now). I’m gonna think about it a little bit today.”
When Berube spoke to the media Thursday via Zoom, the Blues had yet to practice or meet as a team.
LINEUP NOTES
• Going with defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on Wednesday night wasn’t a case of him rotating in for Carl Gunnarsson, as has been the case so often in the past. Berube said Gunnarsson was “unfit to play” and not a healthy scratch in Game 5.
• Meanwhile, veteran Alexander Steen continues to be sidelined with what appears to be an undisclosed injury. He has only played once (Game 2) in the Vancouver series.
On Steen’s availability for Game 6, Berube said: “I doubt it. I don’t think he’ll be ready.”
