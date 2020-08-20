The Goalie Question: Binnington or Allen in Game 6?

Binnington, of course, took the NHL by storm last season with his regular-season play starting in January and his work in all 26 playoff games. The Blues don’t win the Stanley Cup without him, and Berube said that does factor into his decision-making on Game 6.

“For sure it (does),” Berube said. “I think you gotta look at what your goalie did in the past at certain times. And what he’s done this year at certain times.

“Listen, we have faith in both of our goalies. I think that Jake Allen came in and did a real good job for us. To me, Binner at the start of the playoffs here in the round-robin was excellent.

“They’re kind of like our team right now. But like I said, I’m not gonna make a decision on it (now). I’m gonna think about it a little bit today.”

When Berube spoke to the media Thursday via Zoom, the Blues had yet to practice or meet as a team.

LINEUP NOTES

• Going with defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on Wednesday night wasn’t a case of him rotating in for Carl Gunnarsson, as has been the case so often in the past. Berube said Gunnarsson was “unfit to play” and not a healthy scratch in Game 5.