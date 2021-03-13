The night a team 'snipe hunt' backfired on the Blues

On March 13, 1985, a Blues team outing ended up injuring one of their top players. Here is our original coverage from the archives.
After undergoing four hours of surgery on his left knee Thursday, center Doug Wickenheiser is faced with a recovery period of nine to 12 months, the Blues said in a statement.
The extensive reconstructive surgery, performed by Dr. Jerome Gilden at Jewish Hospital, was called "complicated" but "satisfactorily completed." Dr. Gilden, the hospital's chief of orthopedic surgery and the Blues' orthopedic surgeon, said in the statement, "We must maintain an optimistic outlook."
Wickenheiser, 23, was injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a car in Eureka.
Because of the severity of the injury, "extended rehabilitation will be required," said Dr. Gilden, who was not available for further comment.
The Blues were on a team outing when Wickenheiser was hit by a car driven by Kevin Scott, 17, of Eureka, outside Joe Boccardi's Italian Pizzeria on South Central in Eureka.
According to several Blues players, a pickup carrying teammates had pulled off the street, and Wickenheiser was to climb into the back of the truck, when he lost his balance and stepped backward into the path of the car. Scott, who was not cited for a violation, estimated that his car was traveling about 10-15 mph.
He said that upon impact, Wickenheiser was catapulted into the windshield and rolled off into the street.
"I stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to go," Scott said. "I saw the guy standing there. I pushed on the brake, but by then he was on the window. It happened so quick."
The team had gone to Eureka to partake in a "snipe hunt," a time-honored hockey ritual, the purpose of which is to scare the daylights out of one or more unsuspecting teammates.
The Blues have been holding their snipe hunts in Eureka for years with the cooperation of police and other city officials.
In this instance, the duped players were defenseman Gilbert Delorme and left wing Kevin LaVallee. Their instructions were to set a trap with bags and nets while teammates herded the "snipe" toward them.
At some point, police arrived on the scene and arrested. Delorme and LaVallee. They were handcuffed and taken to the Eureka police station and told they were being charged with hunting snipe out of season, hunting with an oversized net and any number of other alleged crimes.
The player were held in a jail cell for a couple of hours, pending a hearing before a judge, who also was in on the gag.
Through the ordeal, the "arrested" players, both Canadians, were led to believe that they would have to serve a jail sentence and that their work visas would be revoked.
Having stopped at the restaurant, Wickenheiser and several other players were on their way to the courthouse for the mock hearing when the accident occurred.
Wickenheiser was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital and transferred later to Jewish Hospital.
"It could have happened to anybody," said Blues captain Brian Sutter. "It could have happened to you walking out to your car in the morning. There was nothing anybody could do about it."
