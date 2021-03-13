The night a team 'snipe hunt' backfired on the Blues

He said that upon impact, Wickenheiser was catapulted into the windshield and rolled off into the street.

"I stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to go," Scott said. "I saw the guy standing there. I pushed on the brake, but by then he was on the window. It happened so quick."

The team had gone to Eureka to partake in a "snipe hunt," a time-honored hockey ritual, the purpose of which is to scare the daylights out of one or more unsuspecting teammates.

The Blues have been holding their snipe hunts in Eureka for years with the cooperation of police and other city officials.

In this instance, the duped players were defenseman Gilbert Delorme and left wing Kevin LaVallee. Their instructions were to set a trap with bags and nets while teammates herded the "snipe" toward them.

At some point, police arrived on the scene and arrested. Delorme and LaVallee. They were handcuffed and taken to the Eureka police station and told they were being charged with hunting snipe out of season, hunting with an oversized net and any number of other alleged crimes.

The player were held in a jail cell for a couple of hours, pending a hearing before a judge, who also was in on the gag.