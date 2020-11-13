On Nov. 13, 1934, the first penalty shot goal ever scored in the National Hockey League happened at the Arena in St. Louis. Ralph "Scotty" Bowman of the St. Louis Eagles - not the famous coach Scotty Bowman - scored against the old Montreal Maroons.

(The Eagles, St. Louis' first entry in the NHL, were in existence for just a season. The team had been the original Ottawa Senators, the first NHL team to win Lord Stanley's Cup.) This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the event.

Bill Beveridge, goalie of the St. Louis Eagles, feels like a boxer who was kayoed with a "sucker" punch, today. A "sucker" punch Is a swing delivered without direction, lands in a vulnerable spot and puts the opponent to sleep for the necessary 10 seconds.

Beveridge wasn't exactly knocked out, but Dave Trotter, left wing of the Montreal Maroons, fired a shot at him from 30 feet and the puck eluded Bill, causing the Eagles to lose to the Montreal Maroons, 2 to 1, in an overtime game at the Arena last night.

The blow came unexpectedly when the extra session was five minutes old. Trotter started a dash down his side but it appeared there was little chance for him to work in close he let go the shot which found the far corner of the net.

That spelled defeat for the Eagles, who had come from behind to tie the game in the second period, counting on a penalty shot, the first seen in a game here, and, so far as is known, the first one which was scored in a league contest under the new rule.

Scotty Bowman was called upon to try for the goal when Syd Howe was tripped by Stew Evans, Montreal defense man, after he had sifted through the defense. The puck was placed in the penalty circle, 38 feet in front of the Maroon net. Bowman saw on which side Connell, the Maroon goalie, was holding the stick, and fired the puck at the opposite side of the net.

The disc traveled, ankle high, like a bullet and Connell had no chance for the stop.

The rule permitting such shots was adopted at the annual meeting of the league. It provides that when a player, who has an open shot at the goal, is tripped or in any way prevented from making the shot, his side shall be permitted a free try from the prescribed distance, 38 feet.

The man committing the foul is sent to the penalty box just the same. Bowman's score nullified a goal which had been scored a minute and a half before by Jimmy Ward on a pass from Hooley Smith to put the Maroons out in front.

It sent the game, ultimately, into the extra period, and set the stage for Trottier's marker.