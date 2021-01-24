The night the goalies brawled in St. Louis

Note: The following story appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 1993.
It's right there in the National Hockey League rule book - Rule No. 54e.
It's unmistakable and leaves little room for interpretation. "A game misconduct penalty shall be imposed on any player who is assessed a major penalty for fighting after the original altercation."
Blues goalie Curtis Joseph was clearly fighting on Saturday night, pummeling Detroit goalie Tim Cheveldae in a wild brawl 54 seconds into a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings at The Arena.
The crowd of 18,104 saw it and reveled in it, cheering every right that Joseph threw. How could anyone miss a rare fight between NHL goaltenders?
Referee Dan Marouelli saw it, too, but he only gave Joseph and Cheveldae minor penalties for leaving the goal crease to join the altercation. Neither got a fighting major, and therefore Rule No. 54e never applied.
That may have been the key development in the Blues' scintillating win on a wild night on 5700 Oakland Avenue. Joseph remained in the game and played spectacularly as the Blues won for the first time in three games and avenged a bitter 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Thursday at Joe Louis Arena.
He made 39 saves, including four in the wild final minute of play, and earned the No. 1 star. Without him, the Blues might have been in trouble. Had Marouelli ejected the goaltenders, the Blues goaltending duties would have fallen on rookie Geoff Sarjeant, a game first-year pro who was ready to go. "I was getting pumped, " Sarjeant said.
"It would have been great, eh?" Serjeant, however, hasn't played one minute in the NHL and is here only as an emergency replacement for injured Guy Hebert.
The Red Wings would have countered with former Blue Vincent Riendeau and would have had a clear advantage in goal.
Will Norris, the officiating supervisor assigned to the game, said Marouelli decided not to eject the goalies. "It was his judgment, " Norris said.
"He felt he didn't want to throw out the goalies. That was it." So Joseph stayed in the game and battled the Red Wings as he battled Cheveldae, winning both the fight and the game with a scintillating performance. Joseph raised both arms in triumph at game's end as the crowd cheered wildly. "
It's a very satisfying win, " said Joseph, who wore a wide smile throughout the postgame interviews.
"It's a lot of fun." Fun times, indeed. Joseph's teammates fired quips at him just as the Red Wings fired shots.
"He's in icing his knuckles, " Ron Wilson said when asked about Joseph's whereabouts.
"Don't get too close, boys; he'll drill you, " Garth Butcher advised reporters when Joseph appeared.
"We won't shoot high on him anymore in practice, " Bob Bassen said. "It's a good thing we have a tough goalie on our team, " Kelly Chase said.
"I'm proud, " said Hebert, who watched the game on television in the Blues dressing room. "I was flailing away, saying, `Get him. Get him. He makes a million bucks.' " Joseph and Hebert are the lowest-paid tandem in the NHL at $250,000 and $225,000, respectively.
Even Cheveldae had fun with the incident. His left eye was nearly swollen shut, but he quipped, "You get bigger bruises from your brother."
But that punch to the eye might have cost Detroit the game. Cheveldae's vision wasn't the best, and that might have contributed to the two goals scored by Brett Hull, another by Brendan Shanahan and Kevin Miller's game-winner.
"I couldn't see when the passes were going quick in front of the net, " Cheveldae said.
"I couldn't pick up the puck." He had no trouble seeing tough guy Bob Probert getting outnumbered two-to-one in the early-game fracas, so he skated into the fray at center ice.
"I know him a little bit, so at the end, I asked him what the heck he was doing, " Joseph said. "He said we had five guys on their four, so you can't blame him for jumping in there. He was helping out his team."
Joseph helped out his team with a remarkable showing. Like Probert, the Blues were outnumbered two-to-one - 42 shots to 21. Joseph stopped 18 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and 10 in the third.
He robbed Mark Howe and Paul Ysebaert in the final seconds of play. Sheldon Kennedy, Sergei Fedorov and Howe scored for the Red Wings. Joseph established early that the Wings would have a tough time beating him, joining his teammates in the wild fracas before the game was a minute old.
It started with a fight between Kelly Chase of the Blues and Jim Cummins 54 seconds into the game. Chase battered Cummins, and linesmen broke up the fight.
That appeared to be the end of it, but as Chase was led to the penalty box, Probert went after him and a melee ensued. Dave Lowry grabbed Probert, who proceeded to punch Lowry with rights and lefts. Blues defenseman Rick Zombo jumped in to help Lowry, but he was tackled by Detroit's Brad McCrimmon.
The Blues' Bob Bassen then came to Lowry's aid, and seeing that Probert was outnumbered two-to-one, Cheveldae skated out of his crease to join the fun. Joseph followed, and though he struggled to get his glove off, he had no problems once he started throwing rights. Four players were ejected - Probert, Cummins, Lowry and Zombo. Cummins left the penalty box to rejoin the fights and received a double game misconduct.
He also faces a 10-game suspension for leaving the penalty box, and Detroit coach Bryan Murray could be suspended for five games as well because of Cummins' action.
Probert went after a fan - the fan called him a name - after getting to the penalty box. Lowry and Zombo were ejected for being the third men into altercations. Joseph and Cheveldae might well have been gone, too, but Marouelli was lenient.