The night the Plager brothers all played on the same line

On March 1, 1969, Blues coach Scotty Bowman put the three Plager brothers, all defensemen, in the starting lineup at forward and played them on the same line together in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
"I remember Scotty saying the lineup in the dressing room," Bobby Plager once told the Post-Dispatch. "Barclay Plager, center ice. Bob Plager, left wing. Billy Plager, right wing."
Here is our original coverage of that game.
MONTREAL - Montreal's fire-wagon Canadiens retained their lead in the National Hockey League's East Division here tonight by blanking the St. Louis Blues, their counterparts in the West, 3-0, before a capacity Forum crowd of 17,819.
The victory, in addition to keeping Montreal two points ahead of the hard-charging Boston Bruins, stretched the Canadiens' unbeaten streak against St. Louis to 13 games, including last season's Stanley Cup finals.
The best the Blues have been able to manage over that span is two ties.
Lorne (Gump) Worsley, the Canadiens's roly-poly goalkeeper, made sure there would be no tie this time by kicking out everything the Blues fired at him to gain his fourth shutout of the season. The veteran net-minder handled 26 shots, 11 in the final period. St. Louis's Glenn Hall also stopped 26.
The Blues, who maintained their 21-point lead in the West despite the defeat, left by plane for New York immediately after the contest. They'll meet the Rangers there Sunday night and then play in Pittsburgh Wednesday before returnin home for a meeting with the Oakland Seals next Saturday.
Montreal wasted little time getting on the scoreboard first. Only 2 minutes 3 seconds had elapsed in the opening period when defenseman Jean Calude Tremblay rifled a 25-foot bullet past goalie Glenn Hall in the St. Louis cage.
Defenseman Bob Plager of the Blues, back in action again after missing more than two months because of a knee injury, was serving a holding penalty at the time.
St. Louis coach Scotty Bowman started the game with five defensemen on the ice. He used Barclay Plager at center between his two younger brothers, Bob and Billy, and backed them up with Al Arbour and Doug Harvey.
The Plager line stayed together for only one shift, then Bowman moved the brothers back to their regular defensive positions.
The Bentley boys Max, Doug and Reg were the last three-brother combination to play together in the National Hockey League. They toiled for the Chicago Black Hawks in the late forties. However, Reg played less than a dozen games in the big time before he was returned to the minors.