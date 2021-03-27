The night the Plager brothers all played on the same line

The Blues, who maintained their 21-point lead in the West despite the defeat, left by plane for New York immediately after the contest. They'll meet the Rangers there Sunday night and then play in Pittsburgh Wednesday before returnin home for a meeting with the Oakland Seals next Saturday.

Montreal wasted little time getting on the scoreboard first. Only 2 minutes 3 seconds had elapsed in the opening period when defenseman Jean Calude Tremblay rifled a 25-foot bullet past goalie Glenn Hall in the St. Louis cage.

Defenseman Bob Plager of the Blues, back in action again after missing more than two months because of a knee injury, was serving a holding penalty at the time.

St. Louis coach Scotty Bowman started the game with five defensemen on the ice. He used Barclay Plager at center between his two younger brothers, Bob and Billy, and backed them up with Al Arbour and Doug Harvey.

The Plager line stayed together for only one shift, then Bowman moved the brothers back to their regular defensive positions.