Hey, it's been more than a week since the Blues won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Are you ready for some hockey?
If the answer is yes, you're in luck. The Blues are holding their post-draft Prospect Camp June 25-28 at Enterprise Center.
Scrimmages, either of the 4-on-4 or 3-on-3 variety, will take place each day and are open to the public. Information for fans wishing to attend scrimmages will be made available in the coming days.
Scrimmages are scheduled as follows:
_ 2 p.m. Tuesday June 25
_ 2 p.m. Wednesday June 26
_ 3 p.m. Thursday June 27
_ 6 p.m. Friday June 28
Players selected in this weekend's draft by the Blues also are expected to attend, but for now here are the "team" rosters. Past draft picks are in caps:
Team Tkachuk
G – JOEL HOFER (Portland, WHL)
G – Jakub Dobes (Topeka, NAHL)
D – TYLER TUCKER (Barrie, OHL)
D – Colin Swoyer (Michigan Tech, WCHA)
D – Jared Kucharek (Western Michigan, NCHC)
F – ALEXEY TOROPCHENKO (Guelph, OHL)
F – MATHIAS LAFERRIERE (Cape Breton, QMJHL)
F – NIKOLAJ KRAG (Rungsted, Denmark)
F – Taylor Schneider (Bowling Green, WCHA)
F – Ben Copeland (Colorado College, NCHC)
F – Tyson McLellan (Denver, WCHA)
F – Casey Gilling (Miami-Ohio, NCHC)
F – KLIM KOSTIN (San Antonio, AHL)
F – Kevin Hancock (London, OHL)
Team MacInnis
G – Jonas Arntzen (Leksands, IF)
G – Jack Caruso (Brookings, NAHL)
D – SCOTT PERUNOVICH (Minn-Duluth, NCHC)
D – Griffin Mendel (Denver, NCHA)
F – DOMINIK BOKK (Vaxjo, SweHL)
F – FILIP HELT (Litvinov HC, Czech)
F – HUGH MCGING (Western Michigan, WCHA)
F – Connor Sodergren (U-Mass-Lowell, H-East)
F – Pat Curry (Boston U., H-East)
F – Robby Jackson (St. Cloud, NCHC)
F – Cam Donaldson (Cornell, ECAC)
F – Mitchell Balmas (Cape Breton, QMJHL)
F – Krystof Hrabik (Tri-City, WHL)