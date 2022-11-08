There was nothing special about Blues' seventh consecutive loss

BOSTON – Sometimes the game isn’t all that complicated. No need to overanalyze Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Blues had three power plays, and didn’t come close to scoring on any of them.

Boston had two power plays, and scored on both.

Game, set, match — Bruins.

It was the seventh consecutive regulation loss for the Blues, tying a franchise record for futility. Most recently the 2005-06 team lost seven straight, as did the 1988-89 squad and the inaugural Blues team of 1967-68.

At least the 2022-23 Blues have company. If they drop Tuesday’s contest in Philadelphia, they will be all by their lonesome.

Now, there have been a handful of other Blues teams that have gone winless for longer than seven games, but that was back in the days before shootouts, when games actually ended in ties. The 1977-78 Blues have the record for most games without a victory – 12 – but there were two ties in there at 0-10-2.

But as for actual losses in a row, the current Blues are at the bottom of the list. How can they get out of this hole?

“They gotta want to do it,” coach Craig Berube said. “That’s the bottom line. You gotta want to do it. It’s every guy. Every guy’s gotta dig in. If we want to get out of this, we need everybody to dig in and do the job.”

But that’s not happening yet.

“Not yet,” Berube said.

“Tonight at least we felt like we’re starting to slowly build something,” said Brayden Schenn, who scored the only goal for a Blues team that stunningly ranks last in the NHL in scoring. “The ‘compete’ level was there. Guys knew it was gonna be a tough game; guys battled hard.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted. We’re grinding, we’re clawing. Guys want to win. I think we probably sat back too much, we were almost a little bit scared to go get it, just because we know how valuable these two points are for us right now.”

As strange as that might sound, the Blues did look tentative, timid, unsure of themselves for much of the game – something that’s been the case far too often during this losing streak.

But as the second period got going, the Blues seemed to relax and just play hockey.

They carried the play to the Bruins over the first half of the period, controlling the possession time. And finally it happened. Defenseman Torey Krug, the former Bruin, skated into the offensive zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Jordan Kyrou, who quickly went back the other way to Schenn, who banged in his third goal of the season to make it a 1-1 game with 8:23 left in the second.

It was Kyrou’s first assist of the season.

“We were better controlling play in the offensive zone (in the second period),” Berube said. “Battling, keeping pucks alive. Competing. It’s all about puck battles and competing. We need to just do it for 60 minutes.”

Boston started to reassert itself as the period wound down, and the Blues withdrew back into their shell. It only got worse in the third period. The shots on goal weren’t that lopsided in the third – 15-11 in favor of Boston. But it seemed like the Bruins were on one continuous power play with their puck possession.

“Obviously in the D-zone we kinda got running around there in the third,” Schenn said. “They took it to us quite a bit, and they were able to capitalize and win the game.”

With Ryan O’Reilly off for tripping – he’s annually one of the least-penalized players in the NHL – Patrice Bergeron scored with 7:15 remaining in the game to break a 1-1 tie. St. Louisan Trent Frederic then applied the dagger with an even-strength goal with 3:32 to play.

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for Boston with a first period power play goal.

So after going 11-for-11 on the penalty kill to start the season, the Blues have allowed goals on seven of their next 12 PKs. Talk about the bottom falling out.

Equally damaging were those three highly unsuccessful power play opportunities for the Blues, all coming in the first 11 minutes of the game. It’s as if Boston opened the door, and the Blues decided to just stay outside.

“We knew special teams was gonna be a big factor today,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “They’ve got some good players over there, that have played together for a long time, that play well on the power play.

“I don’t really know anything specific. Can’t really tell you until we go over and look at some video. But that was the difference.”

It sure was.

The Blues had two shots on goal, but both from distance, on the first power play, an interference penalty against Mike Reilly drawn by Schenn.

On the second power play, tripping by Matt Grzelcyk (drawn by Ivan Barbashev), the shorthanded Bruins may have had more possession time than St. Louis if you can imagine that.

On the third power play, a penalty on Tomas Nosek for holding Schenn, Kyrou had a close-in shot turned away by Boston goalie Linus Ullmark. In effect, Kyrou was in too tight to have much of a chance.

Granted the Boston penalty kill has been superb in the early going this season, first in the NHL with a 92.9 kill rate entering Monday’s game. But the Blues power play has got to be better.

“Definitely,” Berube said. “We had three power plays in the first period. That could be the difference in the game right there. We didn’t get (much) accomplished.”

So here they are, reeling at 3-7-0 and grasping for solutions.

“This obviously isn’t something that everyone’s enjoying. We don’t want to continue doing this,” Parayko said. “It’s no secret where we are and how we feel. But we know we have a good solid group in there and we know we’re gonna stick together.

“And we’re gonna build this together and try to trend in the right direction. We’re gonna get over this together, just grind and work.”