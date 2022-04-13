Thomas: Berube's rinkside chats, what was Frederic thinking, and was Schenn insulted?

Some highlights from Blues beat writer Jim Thomas’ chat with readers:

Q: Did Niko Mikkola fall down a well? It’s like the Blues have moved on from him in just a couple of weeks.

A: I wouldn't read too much into it. The Blues are going for experience in the stretch run. Which is why Armstrong traded for Leddy. Mikkola has improved by leaps and bounds this season, but still needs to do better with his zone exits, and as you mentioned, avoiding silly penalties. But barring injury, I don't think we'll see much of him the rest of this season.

Q: Where has this commitment to team play and forwards pressuring the puck been all season?

A: Well, the Blues are 23 games over .500, so that commitment has been there for long stretches of the season, just not consistently enough. I've mentioned this many times since the start of the season - the Blues (Berube) have been trying to mesh more speed and skill with the team's cornerstone principles of grinding, checking, and defensively sound play. And it's been a bumpy ride at times. But I think part of what you're saying is true. The Blues realize what time it is. And they have responded.”

Q: There's a lot of different ways to win, but do you lean one way or another? Do you view Armstrong as a GM who is at times guilty of overvaluing depth?

A: I don't think Armstrong overvalues depth. When is the last time Auston Matthews or McDavid/Draisaitl won a Cup? Having a collection of good to really good players (as opposed to one or two superstars) worked for the Blues in the 2018-19 season. And it has kept the Blues highly competitive for most of the past decade - and without the benefit of high draft picks.

We'll see what happens this time around. It just so happens that this collection of good to really good players is a little more skilled offensively, but a little less talented defensively. Defense and goaltending usually carry the day in the playoffs. But there don't seem to be as many low-scoring games this season league-wide. Scoring is up. I'm curious to see if that carries over to the playoffs.

Q: How smart does Armstrong look with the addition of Leddy? (His average size and bad plus-minus rating were worrisome.)

Agreed. But playing devil's advocate here, it's just a small sample size right now. Scandella looked very good in those 11 games replacing Jay Bouwmeester at the end of the 2019-20 regular season, and has since seen his share of struggles. Although he's playing very well lately.

Q: What would happen with the Blues salary cap if they bought out Binnington's contract?

A: Doug Armstrong has never bought out a contract in his time in St. Louis. I don't expect that to change. Since Binnington is over 26 years old, the buyout would be 2/3rds of the remaining contract spread out over twice the remaining years of the contract.

Binnington's remaining contract averages $6 million a year over 5 years. So 2/3rds of that would be $4 million a year times 5 years - or $20 million. Hardly seems worth it given the remaining term.

Q: Tarasenko's game last night was one for the ages. You'd think a kid from St. Louis would have known better than to try to knock 91 down.

A: My favorite part of all that was Tarasenko dropping his hands after Frederic fell down and got up. It was as if he was saying: "Is that all you got?"

I'm also wondering what prompted Frederic to go down that path?

Q: Remember back to September of 2021 when the subject of the chat was Tarasenko and how Army planned to dispose of him and his bloated contract? What a difference 6 months makes, huh? I do, however, think Army should look at offers for Tarasenko in the offseason.

A: Army is always willing to listen, but I don't think he's interested in trading Tarasenko. I've been wrong about this pretty consistently, so we'll see what happens.

Q: A few games ago Schenn thought you were chirping at him with your question about his speed. Was Schenn truly insulted or kidding with you?

A: Oh my goodness, he was kidding. I think that was obvious by the smile on his face. You could tell Schenn was in a good mood as soon as he walked in the interview room and (jokingly) told Faulk to get out of there. As an interviewer, I'm all about trying to get the player or coach to relax. You get better answers that way. And you build up trust over time. I'd rather get human interest nuggets than Xs and Os. So I consider it a success when you get an answer like Schenn's,

Q: I still don't believe Tarasenko is going anywhere. He beams when he gets interviewed before the home crowd. He won't find that anyplace else.

A: Tarasenko is truly adored by the fans here, and as you mentioned, I think Tarasenko basks in that adoration. I agree with you. He's got a great situation and would be hard-pressed to find a better situation elsewhere. And yes, I too found it interesting that Berube has gone out of his way at least twice lately to praise Tarasenko's leadership skills. Unsolicited.

Q: I am sure Berube talks to players privately all the time. But it seems like when he really wants to send a message, he talks to them on the ice during practice.

A: As someone still relatively new to covering hockey on an everyday basis, I find these rinkside chats fascinating. Is it some kind of hockey tradition? Or just a Berube thing? I don't know. But if we see it, obviously we're going to ask about it and report on it. Berube is a good motivator. And more than one player has said they appreciate Berube's forthrightness, even if it's not always praise coming from the head coach. Players like to know where they stand.

Q: Do the Blues have any fat under the cap?

A: Per CapFriendly, the Blues have about $11 million of cap space for next season with Perron, Husso, Leddy, Bozak, Rosen, and MacEachern scheduled for UFA status. (And Mikkola and Perunovich scheduled for RFA status, with Mikkola arbitration eligible). It will be difficult to make it all fit under the cap.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.