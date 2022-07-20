Thomas chat: Is Jordan Kyrou a bit of a late bloomer?

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.
Armstrong also discussed Perron's departure, the need to integrate youngers players, and some of the Blues' other free-agent additions.
In statement, Thomas says he was not involved or present during alleged sexual assault by some members of Team Canada's 2018 World Junior team.
With only so much money available under the salary cap, general manager Doug Armstrong chose to bolster defense.
Martin Frk has played with Los Angeles, Detroit and Carolina in the NHL and spent most of last season in the AHL
The young defenseman, with no relation to Phil, went straight from college hockey to playing professionally.
A four-year, $16 million free agent contract brings him back to St. Louis as top four defenseman.
His addition exhausts the team's salary cap room for the 2022-23 season under the current roster makeup.
The St. Louis Blues ran out of space to sign David Perron, one of their leading scorers and a team leader, who signed a two-year deal with Detroit
Robert Thomas signs an eight-year extension that will keep him with the Blues through 2031
