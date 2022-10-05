 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas chat: Who is the hardest hitter on the St. Louis Blues?

  • 0

Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube discusses the team's progress during preseason games and their 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2022. Video courtesy of the St. Louis Blues.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'We've still got things to work on,' says Blues coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News