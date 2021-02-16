 Skip to main content
Three of four postponed Blues games with Colorado, Minnesota rescheduled
Three of four postponed Blues games with Colorado, Minnesota rescheduled

Blues host Wild

Wild defender Ryan Suter and Blues center Ryan O'Reilly compete for the puck on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the the first period of a game against at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Three of the four postponed Blues games with Colorado and Minnesota have been rescheduled, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The Blues will play at Minnesota on March 25 and then again on April 12, with both games starting at 7 p.m. The contests were originally scheduled for Feb. 9 and 11 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues involving the Wild.

Also, the Blues will play Colorado on April 14 at Enterprise Center in an 8 p.m. start. That game originally was scheduled for Feb. 6 but was rescheduled due to COVID issues involving the Avalanche. The postponed Feb. 7 Blues-Colorado game has yet to be rescheduled.

In order to accommodate the rescheduling of those games, the Blues’ March 27 home game with Anaheim was moved back to March 28 with a 4 p.m. start. Also, the Blues’ April 11 home game with Minnesota was moved up to April 10 at 7 p.m.

