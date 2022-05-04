Timmermann: A look at the rest of the Blues' first-round outlook

Here are the highlights from our weekly Blues chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: I didn't think the Blues played as well in Game 1 as the result suggested, and would need to play much better to win the series. Your thoughts?

A: The game was very even. The Blues were not four goals better than the Wild other than on the scoreboard, though if you're only going to be better in one place, that's the one to choose. Minnesota had a lot of scoring chances, and even if Minnesota is not good on the power play, they aren't terrible and giving them six power plays is asking for trouble. The Blues converted on some marginal chances and the Wild didn't (or couldn't). Yes, the Blues have to play better, but that's how these things generally work. Your best playoff game is seldom the first one.

Q: The Blues' stats from the Monday game were mostly terrible. What's the explanation when a team wins terrible Corsi score compared to the opposition?

A: Good goaltending and bad finishing are the main reasons. Ville Husso made saves, and while Fleury may not have been at fault in any of the Blues goals, his defense put him in the position to have trouble. The Wild had 3.8 expected goals in the game per hockeyviz.com and the Blues were at 3.4. The Blues got one more, the Wild got about four less.

And one stat that was good was the Blues going 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.

Q: Everyone can talk about line matchups and special teams but it still boils down to Ville Husso's outstanding play. Do you think he can make a 2019 Jordan Binnington type run where he plays almost all the games and wins 16 on the way to another cup?

A: Runs like the one Binnington had are extremely rare. So the easy guess is No, he can't do it, because not many other goalies have. But they play the games for a reason and anything can happen, and if the Blues beat Minnesota, to get past Colorado, they are going to need some incredible goaltending.

One thing I can say is Husso is going to play all the games. If he doesn't play a game, he's either hurt or the Blues are in a deep hole and looking for a miracle, like when they turned to Allen against Vancouver in the bubble.

Q: For all the angst over Binnington, isn’t the strong desire to trade him and sign/ride Husso history repeating itself? Incumbent would go hot and cold, so popular sentiment was he had to be replaced. Unproven new guy comes in and plays well (OK, in Binnington’s case, great and wins a Cup), suddenly he MUST be the guy that plays.

Binnington had a dynamite ‘19 and was doing reasonably well in ‘19-‘20. Husso really only has this year where he’s shown it at the NHL level. Neither really had a strong track record. What makes everyone think that making this move would turn out any different? Latest shiny object syndrome?

A: There is zero guarantee that in two years, Husso doesn't go through the same thing Binnington is going through and this whole thing plays out again with Joel Hofer or Colten Ellis. It's the nature of the position. The decision to play Husso now is the obvious one. He's playing really well, and Binnington has been spotty at best this season. Problem is, the Blues will have to make a decision on the goalie position going forward very soon, namely in the next two months. Can they make it work under the cap to keep Binnington and Husso? Would Husso (an unrestricted free agent after this season) prefer to be in a place where he's the undisputed No. 1 goalie? Can the Blues move Binnington and keep just Husso even if they wanted to? Binnington has been a good goalie in his NHL career; at one point, he looked like he was going to be one of the three goalies on the Canadian Olympic team. And just as goalies unexpectedly go down, they can also unexpectedly go up as well. So Binnington is by no means done. But right now, the Blues can’t not try to re-sign Husso because right now.

Q: My prediction heading into this series was the Blues would win in 6 games. If this Blues team heads into the next round truly believing in themselves, I think they will have the intestinal fortitude to persevere and beat Colorado in 7, with a chance to finish it in 6 if everything goes right. What's your gut telling you about this round and if this team is up to the challenge to make the finals?

A: My gut says the Blues can win this round, but beating Colorado (who I'm going to go out on a limb and say will beat Nashville), and Calgary will be very difficult. If another team gets out of the Pacific, it's obviously going to be a bit easier, but any road that goes through Denver is not going to be an easy one for the Blues. The Blues played Colorado well when they met early in the season, but that was a long time ago.

But again, this is why they play the games.

Q: The Wild did seem to shut down the Thomas line with the GREEF line. Is this just a case where the other lines have to pick up the slack for Blues and do the scoring?

A: That's exactly the situation, and one of the things the Blues are counting on, that no team has the defensive depth to shut down all three lines. So go ahead, devote all your efforts to the Thomas line, and either the Schenn or O'Reilly line will score. It's why it's big for the Blues that O'Reilly started scoring at the end of the season and why they need Kyrou to start scoring. If one of those lines isn't a factor, it becomes easier for the opposition to deal with the Blues.

Q: Tyler Bozak looked good. Nathan Walker was subpar in Game 1 but has a nose for the goal, but what will it take to get Logan Brown on the fourth line instead of Alexei Toropchenko? He has hands of stone and is heavy with the body but doesn't win puck battles. Is Berube just not a Logan fan?

A: I think it's more Berube is a Toropchenko fan. He likes him a lot, and I think if you're looking for someone who is going to be aggressive and physical on the forecheck, that's a vote for Toropchenko. I think one of the reasons to have Bozak at center on that line was that Walker and Toropchenko had very little postseason experience (Walker had one game, Toropchenko none), so there was some veteran guidance there in Bozak. If Bozak were to have some off games, or look to need a breather, I could see Brown coming in, and if they were ever in an advantageous

situation in a series, maybe they try to slip him in for a game so he can get some postseason experience. Brown is also competing with Dakota Joshua now as well.

Q: Walker had a rough start, but he seemed to get better. Torp seemed strong and unfazed throughout. If we see more 5v5 does Berube have enough confidence to roll 4 lines?

A: I think they'll get more ice time with more 5 on 5, but I don't see Berube rolling four lines unless he's got the lead. If it's a tie game, he'll pick his spots for the fourth line.

Q: I think we all need to appreciate what a historically great season Justin Faulk had for a Blues defenseman. In addition to the eye test where he was in charge when on the ice, he also had 47 points while being a plus-41. The only other defensemen in team history with better seasons were Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis in their prime. And while it’s hard to compare teams and eras, no other defensemen come close. Not Petro, Jeff Brown, Barclay Plager. And Krug's season measures up favorably to the others.

A: Faulk had an excellent season, especially offensively. He had an interesting collection of analytics. His offensive play at 5 on 5 went up while his defensive play at 5 on 5 went down. But on special teams, his time on the PK was better than last year, while his PP play wasn't as good. His finishing was among the best in the league. All in all, he had a really good season, and the coaches agreed; his ice time was second only to Colton Parayko.

Q: Nick Leddy and Marco Scandella have been hurt. Who’s up after Calle Rosen if someone else gets hurt?

A: I would imagine it would be Steven Santini. Scott Perunovich has been skating with the team and Berube said the other day that he was closer to returning that we might think. I don't think he's ready now, but if the Blues were still playing in the second round, he may be a candidate by then.

Q: The Panthers lost game one to the Capitals.....I still maintain Florida will lose round one along with the Flames. I will add the Rangers to my list. Do you have any favorites to take a powder in round one?

A: I think the Panthers will beat the Capitals, but I can see the Penguins beating the Rangers, though Igor Shesterkin did everything humanly possible last night. But I don't see any massive updates, especially in the West, where Dallas and Nashville could be making very quick exits. Think Nashville wishes it played better in that third period against Arizona on the final day of the season and got Calgary instead of Colorado? (Or that their goalie was healthy?)

