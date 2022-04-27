Timmermann: Can Jordan Kyrou make the 'Robert Thomas jump?'

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Do you see Jordan Kyrou making the huge jump in play next season that Robert Thomas made this year?

A: What would a big jump in play be for Kyrou? His offensive numbers aren't going to jump the way Thomas' did, though I suppose the way offense is up this season, a 35-goal season isn't out of the question for him. The place the Blues will want to see him improve is defense; they'll be looking to see his Corsi percentage and expected goals percentage to go up because opponents are having fewer chances when he's on the ice. That's the jump the Blues want. It can happen, though it may take more than one season. It took a while for Thomas to get to where he is.

Q: Kyrou was noticeably flying last night compared to what he's looked like for quite a while. Was it a health or injury issue? Don't you see the Wild really going after him physically so he's not only ineffective offensively but also a liability with turnovers and lack of responsible defense that's he's shown?

A: If it was a health or injury issue, Berube didn't seem to be cutting him much slack after some of his in-game adventures. There clearly could be a mental toll; this is more hockey than Kyrou has ever played. I said this on the podcast we recorded this morning: Kyrou's not going to have some huge overnight change with regards to defense this season. That will happen in the offseason when he gets stronger. He can learn some turnover responsibility, but as I've said before, Kyrou is going to be a high-event guy. Things will happen with him on the ice, good and bad. You hope the good outweighs the bad. The challenge for the Blues and Kyrou, and again, it's not likely to happen in the next few days, is for him to have a better feel for when he can take risks and when he can't. He is a player who takes risks; it's part of his game, and you don't want to take that away from him. But he can learn to manage those risks better. Improved play on his part is essential because it's a big part of making the Blues a three-line team.

Q: This season has been as enjoyable to watch as any in recent memories. Like everyone I'm hoping for a long playoff run to put "a cherry on the top." That Cup and parade was euphoric, and it would be great to do it again. Where do you put the team’s chances?

A: It's going to be a tough climb. In 2019, the top three teams in the Central were separated by one point. The Blues and Jets were even on points. There was not much daylight between them. San Jose finished with two more points than the Blues. The Blues are going to have to beat a bunch of really, really good teams right from the start with Minnesota. They will have their work cut out for them.

Q: Moneypuck.com has the Wild at a 70 percent odds of beating the Blues in the first round. What do they know that we don't? We've dominated them over the last few years and seem to be the deeper team and have been as hot or hotter down the stretch. What gives?

A: Some of the prime analytics numbers, expected goals percentage and Fenwick (unblocked shot attempts) percentage, heavily favor the Wild.

I don't know that the Blues have dominated the Wild. The won-loss record may be good, but to say the Blues were 3-0 against the WIld this season ignores the fact that two of the games went to overtime. The gap between them is not as big as you might think.

Q: I am quite confident if Ville Husso had been in net, we win last night's game. Craig Berube now knows he must play Ville the Kid and not Jordan Binnington in every game in the playoffs. If he does that the Blues will be quite successful in Lord Stanley's playoffs. What say you?

A: Binnington only starts in the playoffs if something goes terribly amiss. Husso is the goalie. Husso will be getting his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs, so who knows what to expect there. The first-round series will be tough. The second-round series, barring an upset, will be tougher. Husso can play great and the Blues might not get through. But Husso clearly is the goalie of choice for the Blues and gives them the best chance of winning.

Q: With a run of extended playing time, Logan Brown’s overall game has seemed to have picked up considerably and helped the fourth line get valuable minutes. Will Tyler Bozak's return from injury put Brown back in the press box for the playoffs?

Brown's play has picked up, and while Berube expressed initial concerns about Brown not being a fourth-line type guy and more of a third-line type guy, he's had to play him by necessity and he's looked good doing it. There are plenty of options on the fourth line and much of it will depend on the health elsewhere in the lineup. If Brayden Schenn and David Perron are back, then there's a choice of Brown or Bozak for the fourth line. I would think, at least at the start, they would go with Bozak, giving the nod to his experience (Brown, who spent his career in Ottawa, has never been in an NHL playoff game), and if that didn't look great in Games 1 and 2, maybe Brown steps in. But Brown has made much more of a case for being in there than existed a month or so ago.

Q: Will Stanley Cup playoff experience, particularly experience winning the Cup, make a difference against the Wild? The Blues have 11 players who have won the Cup with either the Blues or another team, and Krug who had a deep run in 2019. The Wild has one player who has won cups, some goalie from Pittsburgh. I think experience makes a difference. Your thoughts?

A: The Blues didn't have a whole lot of experience in 2019, especially compared to Boston, and that seemed to work out OK for them. Maybe it helps at the margins, but Minnesota has some pretty good players who I would think won't be diminished by not having extensive Stanley Cup playoff experience.

Q: Do you think players like Niko Mikkola, Alexei Toropchenko and Calle Rosen will see much ice time in Round 1, or will Chief go with the vets?

A: On defense, it will depend on Scandella's status. If he's out, somebody's got to go in, most likely Rosen based on recent experience. If Scandella is good to go, I think the usual six will get the games and Mikkola and Rosen will watch. I think Toropchenko will be in the lineup for the playoffs. How much ice time he and the fourth line get will depend on how the game plays out. Right now, I'm thinking a Walker-Bozak-Toropchenko line for Game 1 of the playoffs, with Brown on standby.

Q: Did we see the best of Binnington in 2019? Will he ever be that good again?

A: You can watch a lot of hockey for a lot of years and never see a goalie play as well as Binnington did in 2019. He set all sorts of records and hit all sorts of milestones that season. It was an amazing season, and so good that will be difficult for him to match it. But that's because it was a career season. Almost none of the goalies in the NHL right now will ever have a season like that.

The Blues right now would probably be thrilled to have the 2019-20 Binnington back. He was good that season too, but not as good.

Q: What's going on with Klim Kostin?

A: Kostin has lost his place in line, and it's going to be tough to get it back. He couldn't solidify his position in the top nine, which admittedly is pretty tight (who would you take out to put him in?), and the other fourth-line options ended up doing the job much better. If he has a quick shot, he didn't use it. He averaged about a shot on goal per game. He had chances on the third line but just never clicked and his month-long injury didn't help. Then he started taking bad penalties and all of a sudden he was getting seven minutes a night. Toropchenko and Walker do what Kostin was needed to do this season. Certainly seems like he'll be on the trade block this summer, because roster spots are going to be hard to come by.

Q: Is it your feeling that Husso will test free agency? I know most athletes can't wait until free agency so my feeling is that he tests the market and there will be substantial interest. What's your feeling?

A: I think Husso would be foolish not to test the market. The only way he doesn't is if the Blues make an over-the-top offer to him, something that exceeds what he thinks he could get on the open market. But even then, would he prefer a situation where he's the clear No. 1, rather than having a Cup-winning goalie like Binnington looking over his shoulder, or where the coaching staff is going to be inclined to give you both 40 starts rather than giving you 60 starts?

Maybe it will be a down year on the market for goalies, but it sure wasn't last season.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.