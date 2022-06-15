Timmermann chat: Should the Blues try to keep Husso?

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Blues forward Schenn missed 20 games, most because of three separate times he broke his ribs, but still had a productive offensive season with 24 goals
Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's weekly chat with Blues fans.
Gordo gives strong marks across the board for Blues coaches and management.
Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly missed four games because of COVID, but it took him much longer to get his game back; in the playoffs, he sparkled for Blues
Faulk, Krug and Leddy led the way for a solid Blues defense that was heavily banged up at times.
Several forwards, including Tarasenko, Perron and O'Reilly earn strong grades, while Sundqvist and Kostin were disappointments.
Husso's surprise run, Binnington's resilience and Lindgren's sideburns told the story of Blues goaltenders this season.
The weather — initially grey and wet — was no match for the Blue wave that swept down Market Street one year ago.
Club's organizational philosophy seems to be moving in the direction of speed, skill and scoring.
