Timmermann chat: Why the Blues' Jake Neighbours could break through next season

Check out the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's live chat with Blues fans.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Six undrafted local players were able to listen, learn and participate last week on an invitation basis at Blues developmental camp.
The distinctive sound of Zachary Bolduc’s stick slapping the ice was heard throughout the recent Blues prospects camp.
Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau both had the best years of their career this past season.
In statement, Thomas says he was not involved or present during alleged sexual assault by some members of Team Canada's 2018 World Junior team.
There were a lot of excited prospects at the Blues’ recent development camp. None more so than Tanner Dickinson, the 20-year-old forward from …
Kevin McDonald, who ran the Blues' Springfield Thunderbirds AHL affiliate, leaves to beocme assistant GM of the Colorado Avlanche.
Armstrong also discussed Perron's departure, the need to integrate youngers players, and some of the Blues' other free-agent additions.
The young defenseman, with no relation to Phil, went straight from college hockey to playing professionally.
A four-year, $16 million free agent contract brings him back to St. Louis as top four defenseman.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.