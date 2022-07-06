Timmermann chat: Why signing former St. Louisan Matthew Tkachuk could handcuff the Blues

Check out the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's live chat with Blues fans.
With free agency fast approaching, it looks like the veteran forward could test the market.
Lots of teams are looking for goalies, and Husso is one of the few enticing options set to hit the market.
Team would like to re-sign veteran Nick Leddy, who provided a lift for Blues' blueliners after trade deadline deal.
Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.
Among Montgomery's achievements in St. Louis was revitalizing the team's penalty kill this past season.
MacTavish, who ended his playing career with the Blues in the mid-90s, was a longtime coach and front office exec with Edmonton.
Nielsen reports that the NBA Finals were seen in an average of 4.7% of homes in the St. Louis market. It says the NHL figure was 3.0%.
After a surprisng ascent this past season, the young forward may not be ready until early December.
A look at the contract status of players on the Blues' organiational roster, plus the top pending NHL free agents and top draft prospects.
Even though they have drafted in the bottom half of the round each year, the Blues have had excellent success lately.
