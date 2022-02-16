Timmermann: Is a Tarasenko trade in the cards this offseason?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Assuming Vladimir Tarasenko is traded this summer, who gets a shot in the top nine? Do the Blues sign David Perron or let another spot open? Either way it appears to be a step down in terms of offensive production unless they get an offensive forward back.

A: If Tarasenko is traded, that's a lot of cap space the Blues would have, so I'd think Doug Armstrong would invest that money in a scoring forward and could probably get a fairly good one. So that's probably who moves into the top nine.

There's an excellent chance that Jake Neighbours is with the Blues all of next season, so we'll see how he fits in. Right now, Logan Brown is a third-line player, Klim Kostin a fourth-line player. And while Oskar Sundqvist can play up and down the lineup, he's better suited for lower rather than higher.

Q: Why do so many think that Vladimir Tarasenko will be traded at the end of the season? Doug Armstrong said the issue was buried, and Tarasenko seems happy.

A: Perhaps the question should be, would Tarasenko re-sign with the Blues when he becomes a free agent after the 2022-23 season? In general, you would think that a player who has asked for a trade would, with a chance to pick the team he wants to go to, not choose to re-sign with the team he has asked to be traded from. In that case, the point in time when the Blues could get the most for that player would be when he is entering the final season of his contract.

Or they could do like they did with Alex Pietrangelo — keep him and hope he re-signs, and then when he doesn't they get nothing in return. There are cases where that's not a bad thing. The Blues got a lot from Pietrangelo, and sometimes that's how it works out. Tarasenko does have a no-trade clause, but asking for a trade clearly means he was willing to waive it. Tarasenko's play this season has bolstered the case that his trade request won't be a distraction to the team, which is a check mark on the side of reasons to keep him.

Q: Wouldn’t one defenseman injury expose the back end of the team? With the schedule ratcheting up, when do you see Doug Armstrong making a move to strengthen the blue line? Surely a healthy Scott Perunovich is not the answer.

A: Usually it takes one domino to start things, but the Blues can't add a player until they subtract a player. So unless a trade for a defenseman involves a similar amount of money going back the other way, it's going to take Armstrong finding a way to offload somebody before something happens.

The ramifications of an injury to a defenseman would depend on who it was. For instance, right now, Marco Scandella is out but that does not seem to be the end of the world. With Perunovich going out on rehab, I would expect him to be back next week. If the Blues were desperate, the timeline would accelerate. But unless someone has a season-ending injury, fitting a new defenseman won’t be simple because of the cap space.

Q: Hypothetically, if the Blues were to send Jordan Binnington down to the AHL would his $6 million count against the salary cap? Or would the Blues gain cap space while he is there?

A: The Blues would get credit for the league-minimum salary — $750,000 — plus $375,000, for a total of $1,125,000 of cap relief. That's why players like Mackenzie MacEachern and James Neal who are on one-way deals don't count against the cap. But in Binnington's case, the Blues would be on the hook for about $5 million. So he's not going to the AHL.

Q: The top-four teams in the NHL Central are legit. Can they all sustain their pace of winning, or do you see any going into multiple-game skids?

A: Colorado's not going to let down, and Minnesota seems to have legs. The Blues and Predators seem more likely to hit cold spells. The Blues have been scoring more goals than the numbers say they should and stopping more goals than they should. If those numbers start coming back to earth, or regress to the mean as they say in the stats world, it will get tougher for the Blues. Still, they should easily make the playoffs.

Q: If Doug Armstrong lands a left-handed defenseman, who is getting bumped if all are healthy?

A: It obviously would depend on whom the Blues got. The intention, I think, would be to find someone to play alongside Colton Parayko on a shutdown top pairing, and Niko Mikkola moves to the third pairing. If they can't find a top-pairing guy, then you're looking at playing them on the third pairing alongside Robert Bortuzzo, and it's Marco Scandella who comes out. Though another factor would be who is going the other way. If the player the Blues acquire is more than a rental, then there's probably a defenseman going back the other way, because the Blues don't need nine defensemen.

Q: Would the Blues consider trading Marco Scandella and keeping Jake Walman? That would free up some cap space, make the team younger, boost the offense, and improve the defense.

A: I think the Blues' dream scenario would be trading Scandella and keeping Walman. The Blues have kept Walman on the roster as a healthy scratch all this time because they don’t want to lose him while trying to pass him through waivers. Trading Scandella would open a spot on defense and free up some salary-cap space. But trading Scandella won't be easy. He's got two years to go on his contract, a high cap hit, and his play, other than the season when the Blues first got him, has been trending down. If the Blues can find a taker for Scandella, they'll move him, but Walman could well end up moving as a piece of a trade deadline move.

Q: When will Joel Hofer become an unrestricted free agent? Unless Doug Armstrong can once again put a Jedi mind trick on Buffalo to take Jordan Binnington's contract, what does he do with Hofer? The kid can play.

A: Hofer's got at least three seasons until he's a UFA (I haven't done the math), and he's probably not NHL ready yet, since the Blues think most goalies need about 300 games at a variety of levels to be ready. He's nowhere near that because of last season, when he played only 10. Hofer and Colten Ellis are pretty much the same age (though Ellis is a year behind at the pro level), so there is someone else in the pipeline not far back. If Ville Husso leaves as a free agent, Hofer could get bumped up ahead of schedule, or the Blues could try giving Charlie Lindgren a shot while Hofer gets another year of experience. It will be a complicated situation.

Q: With points being precious this year, how many clunkers can the Blues allow from Jordan Binnington until they have to consider Charlie Lindgren as one of their two goalies?

A: Binnington doesn't need one game to get well. He needs several. So finding those opportunities will be tough. I'd expect him to get one game on this trip, either in Montreal (Thursday) or in Philadelphia next week. And Ville Husso is at the point where it will take more than an off game to knock him out of the top spot. The New Jersey game seemed made to order for Binnington, but it didn't work out, and that pretty much set everything back to start.

But as long as Binnington and Husso are healthy, you're not going to see Lindgren. It's just not feasible. Barring an injury, there is nothing that can be done with Binnington to remove his salary-cap hit. So he's here, and he will be used like Husso was at the start of the season, in back-to-back games and in occasional spot starts.

But what if Binnington starts against Philadelphia and gets a shutout? Then it's easy to bring him back against Buffalo, and maybe it goes from there. That's the kind of situation the Blues are looking for right now. It will be much tougher to do that when the calendar hits March.

Q: Could the Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou duo turn into a Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl show in the next few seasons?

A: That's asking an awful lot, since McDavid and Draisaitl are two of the best players in the league. I don't think Kyrou and Thomas are going to end up in that category. They're really good, but I don't know that they're great. They need to have a solid supporting cast and, in Kyrou's case, some forwards who are responsible defensively and can win puck battles so he can play with the puck more.

Blues finally starting to find an identity on their fourth line It's been a revolving door this season because of injuries and illnesses, but Sundqvist, Kostin and Joshua may bring some continuity there.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.